Ten-League International Holdings Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results For The First Six Months Of Fiscal Year 2026
| TEN-LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|As of Dec 31,
|As of Jun 30,
|As of Jun 30,
|Note
|2025
|2026
|2026
|S$'000
|S$'000
|US$'000
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|10,684
|10,938
|8,452
|Accounts receivable, net
|14,410
|12,584
|9,724
|Contract assets
|79
|650
|502
|Inventories
|15,761
|6,728
|5,199
|Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
|2,996
|2,157
|1,667
|Total current assets
|43,930
|33,057
|25,544
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|33,137
|35,807
|27,670
|Right-of-use assets
|11
|9
|7
|Other receivables
|304
|338
|261
|Total non-current assets
|33,452
|36,154
|27,938
|TOTAL ASSETS
|77,382
|69,211
|53,482
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|11,488
|4,684
|3,620
|Amounts due to related parties
|14,472
|13,878
|10,723
|Bank borrowings
|16,953
|14,742
|11,392
|Lease liabilities
|6,606
|7,041
|5,441
|Income tax payable
|993
|1,038
|802
|Total current liabilities
|50,512
|41,383
|31,978
|Long-term liabilities:
|Lease liabilities
|7,558
|6,759
|5,223
|Deferred tax liabilities
|2,613
|2,613
|2,019
|Total long-term liabilities
|10,171
|9,372
|7,242
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|60,683
|50,755
|39,220
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|-
|Shareholders' equity
|Ordinary share, par value US$0.00025, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 2,940,451 ordinary shares issued and outstanding**
|-*
|5,778
|4,465
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,778
|-
|-
|Retained earnings
|10,921
|12,665
|9,787
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|-*
|13
|10
|Total shareholders' equity
|16,699
|18,456
|14,262
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|77,382
|69,211
|53,482
* – denotes amount less than $'000.
** - On April 13, 2026, the Company effected a 1-for-10 reverse share spilt, whereby every ten (10) issued and outstanding ordinary shares were consolidated into one (1) ordinary share, with a corresponding increase in par value from $0.000025 to $0.00025 per share. All share and per share information presented in these financial statements have been retrospectively adjusted, where applicable, to reflect this share consolidation. The consolidation did not affect total shareholders' equity. On May 1, 2026, 16 ordinary shares were issued for no consideration to shareholders whose fractional shares were rounded up to the nearest whole share following the reverse share split.
| TEN-LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|Six Months ended June 30,
|Note
|2025
|2026
|2026
|S$'000
|S$'000
|US$'000
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues, net
|37,687
|33,095
|25,574
|Cost of revenue
|(28,840
|)
|(25,140
|)
|(19,427
|)
|Gross profit
|8,847
|7,955
|6,147
|Operating cost and expenses:
|Selling and distribution
|(306
|)
|(381
|)
|(294
|)
|General and administrative
|(5,661
|)
|(5,223
|)
|(4,037
|)
|Total operating cost and expenses
|(5,967
|)
|(5,604
|)
|(4,331
|)
|Profit from operations
|2,880
|2,351
|1,816
|Other income (expense):
|(Loss)/Gain from disposal of plant and equipment
|(30
|)
|1
|1
|Interest income
|94
|186
|144
|Interest expense
|(430
|)
|(377
|)
|(291
|)
|Government grant
|5
|5
|4
|Exchange gain
|251
|-
|-
|Other income
|204
|87
|67
|Total other gain/(loss), net
|94
|(98
|)
|(75
|)
|Income before income taxes
|2,974
|2,253
|1,741
|Income tax expense
|(591
|)
|(509
|)
|(393
|)
|NET INCOME
|2,383
|1,744
|1,348
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|-
|13
|10
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|2,383
|1,757
|1,358
|Net income per share
|Basic and diluted
|0.86
|0.59
|0.46
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted*
|2,779,650
|2,940,440
|2,940,440
* - On April 13, 2026, the Company effected a 1-for-10 reverse share spilt, whereby every ten (10) issued and outstanding ordinary shares were consolidated into one (1) ordinary share, with a corresponding increase in par value from $0.000025 to $0.00025 per share. All share and per share information presented in these financial statements have been retrospectively adjusted, where applicable, to reflect this share consolidation. The consolidation did not affect total shareholders' equity. On May 1, 2026, 16 ordinary shares were issued for no consideration to shareholders whose fractional shares were rounded up to the nearest whole share following the reverse share split.
| TEN-LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|Six Months ended June 30,
|2025
|2026
|2026
|S$'000
|S$'000
|US$'000
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|2,383
|1,744
|1,348
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|2,241
|2,614
|2,020
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|594
|2
|2
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|30
|-
|-
|Change in working capital:
|Accounts receivable
|1,582
|2,525
|1,951
|Contract assets
|(342
|)
|(571
|)
|(441
|)
|Inventories
|2,791
|10,991
|8,493
|Related parties
|161
|(594
|)
|(459
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|122
|(6,804
|)
|(5,258
|)
|Income tax payable
|463
|45
|35
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|10,025
|9,952
|7,691
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|47
|-
|-
|Repayment from finance lease receivables
|371
|436
|337
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(236
|)
|(7,572
|)
|(5,851
|)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|182
|(7,136
|)
|(5,514
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds of bank borrowings
|679
|1,484
|1,147
|Deferred IPO expenses
|(923
|)
|-
|-
|Repayment of bank borrowings
|(266
|)
|-
|-
|Principal repayment of lease liabilities
|(4,622
|)
|(4,057
|)
|(3,135
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|(597
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(5,729
|)
|(2,575
|)
|(1,990
|)
|Effect on exchange rate change on balances held in foreign currency
|-
|13
|9
|Net change in cash and cash equivalent
|4,478
|254
|196
|BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|686
|10,684
|8,256
|END OF PERIOD
|5,164
|10,938
|8,452
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for income taxes
|127
|464
|359
|Cash paid for interest
|430
|377
|291
|Cash received from finance lease receivable interest
|(94
|)
|(185
|)
|(143
|)
|Operating lease asset obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
|-
|-
|-
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