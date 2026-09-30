Taiofan Highlights Patented Bear-Shaped Hand Warmers In 6 Colors - A Gift That Warms Hands And Hearts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cute, colorful, and magnetic - Taiofan Hand Warmers Rechargeable feature a patented bear design, making them a standout winter gift

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiofan today announced the launch of its bear-shaped Electric Hand Warmers Rechargeable. The product's patented bear-shaped design sets it apart from standard hand warmers, turning a functional device into a playful accessory that works as a gift for birthdays, holidays, or everyday warmth. Behind the playful look, safety is taken just as seriously: the hand warmers have passed multiple international safety and compliance tests, including UN38.3, IEC/UL 62133, FCC SDoC, and EN 61000-6-1-3, covering battery safety, electromagnetic compatibility, transport safety, and durability.

A Patented Bear-Shaped Design in Six Colors









Most hand warmers look like plain black rectangles, but the Taiofan Electric Hand Warmers Rechargeable stocking stuffer, a birthday surprise, or an everyday cold-weather companion, the bear-shaped design turns a functional device into something people actually enjoy carrying.

Smart Heating Inside a Cute Exterior









The playful outside doesn't mean a compromise on performance. An intelligent AI temperature-control chip and dual titanium-graphene heating elements deliver heat in just 3 seconds, with 300% improved thermal conductivity. Four precise heat levels reach up to 130°F, adapting to changing weather and personal comfort. Each unit packs a 2000mAh battery - 4000mAh total for the pair - providing 7 to 12 hours of continuous warmth. A dual-head USB-C cable charges both units simultaneously in 2 to 3 hours, and the LED display shows remaining battery and current heat setting at a glance.

Mini Magnetic 2-in-1 for Sharing and Styling









The two mini warmers snap together magnetically for double-sided heat, or separate for independent use. That makes the set easy to share: one for a friend, family member, or partner, and one for yourself. At just 2.1 ounces each and 0.39 inches thin, their mini, ultra-slim build is virtually weightless and follows the natural curve of the palm. The pocket-sized profile makes them easy to keep in a coat pocket or bag throughout the cold season - ready whenever the temperature drops.

Gift-Ready for the Holiday Season









With its patented bear shape and gift-ready 2-pack, Taiofan's hand warmer is designed for gifting. It works as stocking stuffers, a White Elephant gift, a Valentine's Day present, or a thoughtful surprise for Thanksgiving. It also makes great Gifts for Birthday Men Women, and it's a practical pick for Nurses Essentials - anyone who works long shifts in cold environments. Beyond the holidays, it remains a practical companion for travel, hunting, golfing, hiking, skiing, fishing, camping, and daily cold-weather commutes.

About Taiofan

Taiofan designs affordable, practical personal comfort products with a focus on playful design and everyday usability. Its rechargeable hand warmers combine fast heating, AI temperature control, smart LED displays, and a patented bear-shaped design in a range of colors - making warmth something you can carry, share, and gift. Taiofan's bear-shaped hand warmers are available now on Amazon in six colors. For more information, visit the brand's Amazon storefront.

Media Contact:

Name: Tristan Wang

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