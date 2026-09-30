TELECO Expands AI-Powered Video Surveillance Offering With Invid Tech Paramont Vision Series

MENAFN - GetNews)"AI-Powered Video Surveillance"TELECO, Inc. expands its video surveillance lineup with the Invid Tech Paramont Vision Series, bringing AI-powered video surveillance and real-time analytics to retail, logistics, and multi-site businesses nationwide, available standalone or through TELECO's CompleteCare ONE Technology as a Service program.

GREENVILLE, S.C. - September 30, 2026 - TELECO, Inc., a business technology provider serving companies nationwide for more than four decades, today announced an expansion of its video surveillance portfolio to include the Invid Tech Paramont Vision Series, bringing advanced AI-powered video surveillance to a broader range of business customers, from single-location retailers to multi-site logistics operations.

The expansion comes as business demand for smarter, more proactive security continues to accelerate. Rather than functioning purely as recording devices, modern video surveillance systems increasingly serve as an operational tool, one capable of detecting unusual activity, flagging safety incidents, and reducing the hours staff spend manually reviewing footage after something has already gone wrong.

Meeting a Shift in What Businesses Expect From Security Technology

For years, video surveillance was treated as an after-the-fact tool: something reviewed only once an incident had already occurred. That expectation has changed. Business owners and facility managers now expect their surveillance systems to actively support day-to-day operations, not just document problems retroactively.

"Businesses aren't just asking us for cameras anymore. They're asking what those cameras can actually do for their operation," said a TELECO spokesperson. "AI-powered video surveillance changes the conversation from simply recording an area to actively helping a business run safer and more efficiently."

What the Invid Tech Paramont Vision Series Adds

The Paramont Vision Series integrates advanced AI-powered video surveillance analytics directly into TELECO's existing security offering, giving customers capabilities that go well beyond traditional CCTV, including:



Real-time detection of unusual motion, loitering, and unauthorized access near sensitive areas

Reduced false alarms through smarter differentiation between genuine threats and routine activity

Centralized remote monitoring across single or multi-location businesses

Seamless integration with existing access control and building security systems Scalable deployment for facilities ranging from small retail locations to large distribution centers

Because the technology is built on an open, scalable platform, businesses already using TELECO's video surveillance systems can incorporate AI-powered analytics into their existing infrastructure without a full system replacement in most cases.

A Broader Industry Shift Toward Proactive Security

TELECO's expansion reflects a wider trend across the physical security industry. Video analytics adoption has accelerated significantly over the past two years as businesses look for ways to get more value out of camera systems they already rely on, rather than treating surveillance as a purely passive, storage-driven investment. Industry analysts have pointed to AI-enabled video analytics as one of the fastest-growing segments within commercial security technology, driven largely by demand from retail, logistics, and multi-site property operators who need better visibility without adding headcount to a security or loss prevention team.

That shift changes how businesses evaluate a surveillance investment in the first place. Instead of asking only how many cameras a system supports, more customers are asking what the system can actually detect, how quickly it can alert staff, and how well it integrates with the security tools they already use.

Addressing Real Operational Pain Points

Retailers continue to face elevated shrinkage and loss prevention challenges, while logistics and distribution operators manage large facilities with constant movement of inventory, vehicles, and personnel. In both environments, reviewing hours of raw video footage after an incident is inefficient and often too late to prevent a repeat occurrence.

AI-powered video surveillance addresses this directly by identifying relevant events as they happen rather than requiring a manual search through archived footage. For multi-site operators in particular, centralized AI-driven monitoring allows a single security team to oversee activity across numerous locations without a proportional increase in staffing.

Availability and Rollout

The Invid Tech Paramont Vision Series is now available to TELECO customers nationwide and can be deployed as a standalone upgrade or bundled through TELECO's CompleteCare ONE Technology as a Service program, which allows businesses to access advanced security technology through one predictable monthly plan rather than a large upfront capital purchase.

TELECO's security specialists are conducting site assessments for businesses interested in evaluating whether AI-powered video surveillance is a fit for their current infrastructure, with particular interest from retail, logistics, hospitality, and property management customers.

About TELECO

TELECO, Inc. has been helping businesses build reliable, secure, and scalable technology infrastructure since 1981. The company provides video surveillance, access control, structured cabling, business phone systems, managed IT, cybersecurity, and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions, including Public Safety DAS and Cellular DAS, to businesses across the United States. As both a technology provider and an expert in physical and network security integration, TELECO designs, installs, and supports every system it deploys, backed by decades of experience helping business owners protect their people, property, and operations. Through its CompleteCare ONE program, TELECO also offers its full suite of solutions as a service, giving businesses access to enterprise-grade technology without a large upfront investment. Learn more about TELECO's video surveillance systems and its full range of business technology solutions.