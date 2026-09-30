Clauseaudit Releases AI Contract Risk Analysis Platform For U.S. Freelancers And Small Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)"ClauseAudit's review screen showing flagged indemnity and liability clauses in a sample services agreement, with a risk score and a plain-language explanation of each term."DATACORP SOFTWARE LLP has released ClauseAudit, a web-based platform that reviews commercial agreements, flags clauses that commonly lead to disputes, and explains contract terms in plain language. It is aimed at U.S. independent contractors, freelancers and small businesses that sign agreements without legal counsel.

NEW DELHI, India - September 30, 2026 - DATACORP SOFTWARE LLP has released ClauseAudit, an AI-based contract review platform that identifies high-risk clauses in commercial agreements before they are signed. The platform is designed for U.S. independent contractors, freelancers and small businesses, many of whom sign client and vendor agreements without an attorney's review.

Independent contractors in the United States regularly sign master services agreements, statements of work and vendor contracts drafted by the hiring party. These documents often contain provisions whose effects are difficult to recognize without legal training. Broad indemnification clauses can make a contractor responsible for losses beyond their own work, and missing or one-sided limitation-of-liability terms can expose a sole proprietor to claims far larger than the contract's value. Intellectual property assignment language may transfer rights to pre-existing work. The enforceability of non-compete provisions varies by state. California, for example, voids most employee non-compete agreements, while other states enforce them under differing standards.

For low- and mid-value agreements, the cost of legal review is often high relative to the value of the contract, so many agreements are signed without one.

ClauseAudit produces a clause-by-clause assessment of each uploaded agreement. The platform includes 11 analyzers for specific agreement types: employment agreements, freelance contracts, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), SaaS agreements, residential leases, commercial leases, equipment and vendor contracts, merchant cash advance (MCA) and business loan agreements, franchise agreements, business purchase agreements, and LLC operating agreements. Each analyzer checks whether terms deviate from common practice for that agreement type in areas including indemnity, limitation of liability, termination, payment, confidentiality, non-compete and intellectual property.

Each flagged clause receives a risk rating along with a plain-language explanation of its practical effect on the signing party. The overall document also receives a rating so that users can prioritize which terms to question or negotiate. Uploaded documents are not used to train AI models.

ClauseAudit does not provide legal advice and is not a substitute for a licensed attorney. The company describes it as a first-pass review tool that helps users understand an agreement and identify questions to raise with the other party or with counsel.

"Contract disputes involving independent contractors rarely stem from unusual terms. They usually come from standard provisions, such as indemnity or liability caps, that were accepted without being fully understood," said Aapt Dubey, Founder of DATACORP SOFTWARE LLP. "The aim of ClauseAudit is to make those terms visible at the point of signing, when they can still be negotiated."

Information about ClauseAudit is available at .

About DATACORP SOFTWARE LLP

DATACORP SOFTWARE LLP is a software development company founded in 2026 that builds web-based tools for independent professionals and small businesses. Its ClauseAudit platform provides AI-assisted contract risk analysis for users in the United States who review and sign commercial agreements without in-house legal teams. The company's mission is to make routine legal and business information accessible and understandable.