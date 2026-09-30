Verrica Pharmaceuticals To Present New YCANTH® Data Analysis At Two Upcoming Dermatology Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Analysis shows YCANTH achieved complete clearance of molluscum contagiosum approximately 4 times faster than vehicle, regardless of disease duration –

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VRCA), a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancers, today announced that it will present posters on a new analysis of Phase 3 trials of YCANTH® (VP-102) and an encore presentation of data from a Phase 2 trial of VP-315. Verrica will present at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference (October 8–11, Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV) and at the 2026 PeDRA Annual Conference (October 15–17, Alexandria, VA).

"We remain highly encouraged by the continued generation of clinical evidence supporting our dermatology portfolio," said Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica. "These new pooled data from the CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 Phase 3 trials reinforce VP-102's profile as the new standard of care for molluscum contagiosum, showing that patients may achieve complete clearance of their molluscum lesions approximately four times faster than with vehicle, regardless of how long patients have had the disease. In addition, three times as many patients treated with YCANTH achieved complete clearance versus vehicle at each time point measured during the two trials, which reflects the consistent and durable treatment effects of YCANTH. We believe this new analysis provides physicians further confidence to treat patients with YCANTH as soon as a diagnosis is made, rather than defaulting to a 'watch and wait' approach typically employed by healthcare professionals before an FDA-approved option existed for patients."

"We continue to analyze the YCANTH data to help us better understand its ability to reduce the impact of disease upon patients, and accelerate their return to normal activities," added Noah L. Rosenberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Verrica. "This data, demonstrating more rapid complete clearance with YCANTH, independent of disease duration, gives clinicians a clear, data-driven rationale for early intervention rather than watchful waiting."

About the Posters:

VP-102 Achieved Complete Clearance Approximately 4 Times Faster Than Vehicle, Regardless of Disease Duration

The Company will present results from a post-hoc pooled analysis of two completed Phase 3 trials of YCANTH for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), evaluating time to first complete clearance and the impact of disease duration on treatment response.

Key new findings include:



Subjects treated with VP-102 achieved complete clearance at an approximately 4-fold faster rate than vehicle (HR=4.06; 95% CI, 2.94–5.74), with treatment-effect estimates ranging from 4.05 to 4.19 across sensitivity analyses. Kaplan-Meier cumulative complete clearance by Day 84 was 60.1% with VP-102 versus 19.9% with vehicle.

Potential Abscopal Effect of VP-315 in Untreated Basal Cell Carcinoma Tumors

Verrica will present an encore poster, previously presented at the 2026 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting, describing an exploratory analysis of potential abscopal-like effects of VP-315, the Company's investigational oncolytic peptide immunotherapy, in patients with basal cell carcinoma (BCC). The analysis examined untreated, non-target lesions (NTLs) in subjects from Part 2 of a Phase 2 multicenter study following intratumoral treatment with VP-315 of separate target lesions.

Presentation Details

2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference | October 8–11, 2026 | Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV



Poster: VP-102 Demonstrates More Rapid Complete Clearance of Molluscum Contagiosum Regardless of Disease Duration: A Pooled Analysis of Two Phase 3 Trials

Convention/Meeting Space: Cristal Ballrooms 1, 3, 5, 7

Time of Poster Session:



Friday, October 9th, 7:00 am - 6:00 pm PDT with Scientific Poster Review session from 4:00 pm -5:00 pm PDT



Saturday, October 10th, 7:30 am - 12:30 pm PDT (Exhibits and Poster Gallery Open) Sunday, October 11th, 7:00 am – 1:00 pm PDT (Poster Gallery Open)





Poster: VP-315 Demonstrates a Potential Abscopal Effect in Untreated Non-Target Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) Tumors (Encore)

Convention/Meeting Space: Cristal Ballrooms 1, 3, 5, 7

Time of Poster Session:



Friday, October 9th, 7:00 am - 6:00 pm PDT with Scientific Poster Review session from 4:00 pm -5:00 pm PDT



Saturday, October 10th, 7:30 am - 12:30 pm PDT (Exhibits and Poster Gallery Open) Sunday, October 11th, 7:00 am – 1:00 pm PDT (Poster Gallery Open)



2026 PeDRA Annual Conference | October 15–17, 2026 | Alexandria, VA

Poster: VP-102 Demonstrates More Rapid Complete Clearance of Molluscum Contagiosum Regardless of Disease Duration: A Pooled Analysis of Two Phase 3 Trials

Convention/Meeting Space: Hilton Alexandria Mark Center

Time of Poster Session: October 15-17, 2026 (Poster Reception Thursday, October 15th at 5:00 pm EDT)

About YCANTH® (VP-102)

YCANTH® is a proprietary drug-device combination product that contains a GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin delivered via a single-use applicator that allows for precise topical dosing and targeted administration for the treatment of molluscum. YCANTH is the first and only healthcare professional-administered product approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum - a common, highly contagious skin disease that affects an estimated six million people in the United States, primarily children. Please visit YCANTHPro.com for additional information.

YCANTH is now approved for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum in Japan based upon an additional Phase 3 trial of approximately 300 patients. YCANTH is being studied in a global Phase 3 program in the US and Japan for use in the treatment of common warts.

About VP-315 (ruxotemitide)

VP-315 is a potential first-in-class oncolytic chemotherapeutic peptide immunotherapy administered directly into a tumor to induce immunogenic cell death and thereby unleashing a broad spectrum of tumor antigens for T cell responses, which may offer a non-surgical option for patients suffering from skin cancer. The technology is based on pioneering research in "host defense peptides" – nature's first line of defense towards foreign pathogens. Verrica holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize VP-315 for certain dermatologic oncology indications, including non-metastatic melanoma and non-metastatic merkel cell carcinoma, and intends to focus initially on basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas as the lead indications for development. VP-315 has demonstrated positive tumor-specific immune cell responses in multi-indication Phase 1/2 oncology trials.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancers. Verrica's product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma ASA to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "will," and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements about the clinical development and potential benefits of Verrica's product candidates, including YCANTH (VP-102) and VP-315, and the data described in this press release. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Verrica's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings Verrica makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

John Kirby

Interim Chief Financial Officer

...

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

...