MIMARU Opens New Osaka Namba Location, Designed To Give Families More Room To Stay Together

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIMARU Osaka Namba Station Annex opens October, half of the 68 apartments accommodate up to six guests, every apartment includes an in-room washer-dryer, and a 1,076-square-foot suite with private terrace







OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMARU, Japan's leading apartment hotel brand for families and groups, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., will open MIMARU Osaka Namba Station Annex on October 1, offering larger families a way to stay together while still having room to follow their own rhythms during a trip.

Located a five-minute walk from Nankai Namba Station, the new property features 68 apartment-style guestrooms ranging from 39 to 100 square meters (approximately 420 to 1,076 square feet), with half designed to accommodate up to six guests and the other half up to four. Every apartment includes a kitchen, dining area and in-room washer-dryer.

Designed around how six people use one apartment

The new property was designed around a familiar challenge of family travel: being together is part of the experience, but that does not mean everyone wants to do the same thing in the same space at every moment. Within one apartment, one family member might rest while another gets ready, someone else does laundry and others gather around the dining table. The layouts give families room to move between shared time and personal time without having to book separate guest rooms.

That approach extends to the property's largest accommodation, the Sky Garden Three-Bedroom Suite, a 100-square-meter top-floor apartment for six guests. The suite includes three washbasins, two toilets, a bathroom and separate shower room, helping larger groups get ready at the same time. A private outdoor terrace gives guests another place to relax together or step away from the pace of the city.

The terrace also reflects the property's relationship with Namba. Rather than completely separating guests from one of Osaka's busiest entertainment districts, the design creates a visual buffer between the city and the apartment. The concept grew from the designers' observations of the surrounding neighborhood and the idea that guests could remain connected to Namba's energy while returning to a more relaxed environment.

“Family travel is not about everyone doing the same thing at every moment,” said Mao Mochizuki, International PR, Cosmos Hotel Management.“It is a chance for people who normally live on different schedules to share experiences and reconnect. For that, families need more than a room large enough for everyone to sleep. They need the freedom to step back and come together within the same apartment. For a larger family, having that choice can be a small luxury.”

The design recognizes some of the practical challenges that become more noticeable as the number of travelers increases. More people mean more luggage, more time getting ready and greater competition for bathrooms and shared space. MIMARU has incorporated lessons from accommodating larger groups at its existing properties into the design of newer properties, looking beyond bed count to how several people actually use a room throughout the day.







At MIMARU Osaka Namba Station Annex, selected layouts provide separate bedrooms and multiple washbasins and separate toilet and bathing facilities, while the in-room washer-dryer in every apartment allows families to handle laundry without leaving their room. Kitchens and dining areas provide a central place for guests to eat, plan the next day or spend time together after exploring Osaka.

The property is also positioned as a base for exploring Osaka and the wider Kansai region. In addition to being approximately five minutes on foot from Nankai Namba Station, it is about six minutes from Nipponbashi Station and approximately 50 minutes by train from Kansai International Airport.

MIMARU Osaka Namba Station Annex follows the September opening of MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi CENTRAL and expands MIMARU's presence in Osaka as the brand continues developing accommodations around the needs of international families and groups.

MIMARU Osaka Namba Station Annex

Opening: October 1, 2026

Location: Namba, Osaka, Japan

Guestrooms: 68

Room size: 39–100 square meters (approximately 420–1,076 square feet)

Capacity: Four or six guests

In-room amenities: Kitchen, dining area and washer-dryer in every apartment

Access: Five-minute walk from Nankai Namba Station; six-minute walk from Nipponbashi Station; approximately 50 minutes by train from Kansai International Airport

About Cosmos Hotel Management

(Head office: Tokyo, Minato、Company President: Hideki Fujioka)

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. operates Japan's leading apartment hotel brand“MIMARU” in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. With spacious apartment-style rooms and warm support from multilingual staff, families can unwind like at home while strengthening bonds with people and the local community. We also continue to expand services that make family travel more comfortable and memorable.

Media Contact

Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR for MIMARU

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



