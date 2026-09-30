CALIFORNIA BANK OF COMMERCE TO OPEN COMMERCIAL LOAN PRODUCTION OFFICE IN DOWNTOWN SAN FRANCISCO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BCAL), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, N.A. (the“Bank”), announces that the Bank plans to open a new commercial loan production office at 595 Market Street in downtown San Francisco on October 1, 2026. The new office reflects the Bank's continued commitment to strategic growth and will expand its commercial banking presence in the Bay Area.

“Establishing a physical presence in San Francisco allows the Bank to better serve the city's diverse and innovative business community. This new office broadens our reach in Northern California and advances our mission to provide responsive, locally focused commercial banking services to privately held businesses,” said David Rainer, Chairman and CEO of the Company and Bank.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA BANCORP

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. California Bank of Commerce, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States (the“Bank”) and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of California BanCorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses through its 14 branch offices and four loan production offices serving California. The Bank's solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at .

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