Tokyo Lifestyle Highlights Commitment To Shareholder Returns With Year-End Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Australia, today highlighted its commitment to shareholder returns following the payment of a year-end cash dividend of JPY1.890 per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

At the Company's 20th annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2026, shareholders approved the proposed cash dividend, which was payable during the period from September 14 through September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the dividend had been paid in full to all eligible shareholders.

The Company believes the dividend reflects its ongoing focus on returning value to shareholders while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and financial management. While continuing to pursue its business development initiatives, the Company remains focused on balancing the capital requirements of its operations and long-term growth strategy with its commitment to shareholder returns.

Tokyo Lifestyle believes that maintaining this balance is important to preserving financial flexibility and supporting sustainable long-term development and value creation. Going forward, the Company intends to continue evaluating capital allocation priorities in light of its business needs, financial position and long-term objectives, with a focus on supporting business growth while creating sustainable value for shareholders.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented:“We greatly appreciate the continued strong trust and support of our shareholders. The year-end cash dividend reflects our confidence in the Company's continued development and our commitment to sharing the benefits of that progress with our shareholders.

“Looking ahead, we will remain focused on executing our business strategy, strengthening our operations and pursuing opportunities for sustainable growth across our markets. At the same time, we will continue to manage our capital prudently, allocating resources in a disciplined manner to support both our near-term operating needs and longer-term growth initiatives. We believe this approach will enable us to maintain a strong financial foundation while creating lasting value for our shareholders.”

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), collectible cards and trendy toys (including Pokémon cards, BE@RBRICK and other trendy products) and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: 1-646-932-7242

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