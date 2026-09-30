Patriot Mobile Reveals Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Paint Scheme For Ty Dillon's No. 10 Car At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Faith Over Fear” design will debut during the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 on October 4

Las Vegas, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile today unveiled a pink Breast Cancer Awareness Month paint scheme for Ty Dillon's No. 10 Kaulig Racing car. The scheme will debut at the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The design replaces the car's familiar red, white, and blue with pink to honor people affected by breast cancer. Across the hood, Patriot Mobile's“Faith Over Fear” message offers encouragement to those facing the disease and the families supporting them.

“Breast cancer has touched so many families across our country, and for many of us, this cause is deeply personal,” said Jenny Story, Chief Operating Officer of Patriot Mobile.“We hope this car honors the women who have faced breast cancer with courage and encourages those currently fighting this disease to choose faith over fear.”

“It's an honor to drive a car that carries a message bigger than what happens on the racetrack,” said Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 10 car.“I'm proud to join Patriot Mobile in bringing attention to all the families that have been affected by breast cancer. I hope when fans see this pink No. 10 in Las Vegas, it reminds them of the courage of those fighting the disease and the importance of standing alongside their families.”

Patriot Mobile announced its partnership with Dillon and Kaulig Racing earlier this year. Its sponsorship of the No. 10 car began at Circuit of the Americas in Austin and has continued at multiple NASCAR Cup Series races throughout the 2026 season, sharing Patriot Mobile's message of faith, family, and freedom with fans across the country.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America's only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering higher priority premium nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

About Kaulig RacingTM

Kaulig RacingTM is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team owned by award-winning entrepreneur Matt Kaulig. The organization fields two Cup cars and serves as the anchor factory team for Ram's highly anticipated return to NASCAR in 2026, when Kaulig RacingTM will field five full-time Ram 1500 trucks. Established in 2016, Kaulig RacingTM competed in over 700 NASCAR Xfinity Series (2016-2025) races, earning two regular-season championships and posting 27 victories. In 2021, the team began competing part-time in the Cup Series races before expanding to a two-car, full-time team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first Cup Series start in 2021, the team has earned two wins.

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Ty Dillon No. 10

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