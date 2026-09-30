Leapwork Play Reaches General Availability, Adding Enterprise Governance And Evidence To Playwright Test Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A free tier opens Play to any team considering running Playwright, and Play joins Flow and Go in Leapwork's Continuous Validation platform

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leapwork today made Leapwork Play generally available. Play is an AI-native enterprise platform built for building, running, and managing Playwright test suites at scale, and it graduates from early access with a free tier, self-service sign-up, and enterprise packages available through Leapwork and its Partner ecosystem.

Enterprise release cycles have compressed from quarters to days, and AI-assisted development is now standard practice. Google Cloud's 2025 DORA report, drawn from a survey of nearly 5,000 technology professionals, found that 90% use AI at work, that the time saved writing code is being spent auditing and verifying it, and that rising AI adoption brings gains in delivery throughput and increases in delivery instability together. A testing phase that runs before release has become the thing standing between a finished feature and the customer waiting for it. Continuous Validation is Leapwork's term for the alternative: quality checked and evidenced continuously, at the speed the code arrives.

For modern web applications, the open-source Playwright framework has become what teams reach for to work at that pace, and the organizations adopting it fastest are now large enterprises in banking, insurance, life sciences, and manufacturing. In those environments, a test suite doubles as an audit artifact. An auditor asks which requirement a test covers, who approved it, and what the system actually did the last time it ran. Play answers those questions.

Generation speed also created a volume problem. Enterprises now run far more tests, written by far more teams, than their review and reporting practices were built to handle, and the practical question becomes managing the suite rather than adding to it.

“Generating a test with AI became table stakes this year, and Playwright's own agents do it well,” said Donovan Brady, VP of Developer Relations at Leapwork.“All that did was move the bottleneck. What slows an enterprise team down now is proving where a test came from and managing thousands of them across dozens of teams once they exist. That is the work Play does.”

Play sits above the framework and leaves the test runner exactly where teams already trust it. Engineers connect Play to the systems where their product knowledge already lives, including Jira, Git repositories, and product documentation, and Play builds a knowledge base from those sources, then generates Playwright tests grounded in that context. Teams can also record a user journey directly in the browser and have Play turn it into a maintained test. Existing Playwright suites import as they are.

The generated output is standard Playwright code, and teams run it inside Play, in their own CI pipeline, or through an MCP server from an AI coding assistant. Play natively integrates with the frontier models teams already use, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot, so teams keep the tools they know and stay free to switch as models change.

Play adds three things enterprise teams have historically built and maintained themselves:



Maintenance that tracks the codebase. Connect a Git repository and Play reads each push for changes that materially affect functionality or the interface, then recommends the specific suite updates those changes call for. Locator repair and self-healing handle the routine drift underneath.

One view across the whole suite, and a record that holds up under audit. Play shows where each test ran, what passed and what failed, which tests are flaky and how often, and how coverage is spread across teams and applications. Every test traces back to the requirement, ticket, or document behind it, and Play retains authoring history, changes, approvals, and full run logs as exportable evidence, with role-based permissions and approval workflows governing who can create and run what. Execution with nothing to install. Play manages browsers natively and runs suites in parallel at enterprise scale, with environment and data management built in, so a team gets to its first run without provisioning any infrastructure.



Play is the third product in Leapwork's Continuous Validation platform, joining Flow, for visual regression testing, and Go, for performance testing. Each product runs on its own, and teams that adopt more than one get shared governance, shared evidence, and a single view of validation coverage across the stack. Across the Leapwork platform, customers report 3x faster releases, a 70% increase in productivity, 90% fewer defects, and 75% faster time to value.

Availability and pricing

Leapwork Play is available today at leapwork.ai. New accounts receive 1,000 credits at no cost, with additional credits available for purchase via credit card inside the product. Enterprise packages, which include the full governance, security, and audit capabilities, are available through Leapwork account teams.

About Leapwork

Leapwork is the Continuous Validation platform used by the world's largest enterprises to validate the software their businesses run on. Customers include Mercedes-Benz, PayPal, and BNP Paribas. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices across Europe, the United States, and Asia. Learn more at leapwork.com.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

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