Nobilia And Sunvega Launch Global Partnership With Game-Changing Kitchen Design Solution

Photo caption: Centre: Dirk Fitzke, CIO of nobilia; fourth from left: Baosheng Li, Co-founder and Vice President of Sunvega.

VERL, Germany, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunvega Information Technology (“Sunvega”) and nobilia, Europe's largest kitchen manufacturer, have launched a global technology partnership centred on a new digital design solution that streamlines kitchen planning and sales workflows for nobilia retailers while creating a more intuitive customer experience.

The solution was unveiled at nobilia Open House 2026 in Verl, Germany. nobilia works with more than 17,000 trade partners worldwide, and the annual Open House draws trade partners from across its global network to the company's headquarters to explore its latest collections, concepts and innovations.

At the centre of the partnership is a nobilia-specific version of AiHouse, Sunvega's web-based 3D design platform. The software brings nobilia's product information, configuration logic and planning rules directly into the design and sales workflow, building on the deployment of Sunvega technology at Nobilia & Raumplus China.

The partnership combines nobilia's more than 80 years of industry experience with Sunvega's expertise in 3D design, AI and digital design-to-order workflows. Through close exchanges between the teams, product knowledge traditionally contained in catalogues and sales manuals has been translated into software logic that guides designers as they work.

A key part of the solution is the combination of AI capabilities with rule-based configuration. Rather than relying on AI alone to generate a visually plausible design, AiHouse applies nobilia's actual product specifications, dimensional constraints and planning rules as the kitchen is created. This allows automation to work within the boundaries of real products and configurations.

Designers can define a kitchen layout by dragging and dropping key work zones, then populate the space with nobilia products in one click. Product dimensions, compatible configurations and planning rules are applied automatically. Designers can also switch between LINE N, LINE ONE and Standard without rebuilding the layout from scratch.

The same project can then be viewed and edited in 3D, where retailers can instantly switch between styles, fronts, worktops, finishes, handles and other configurable options. Customers can compare alternatives during the consultation and see the result update in real time before making a decision.

By embedding product information and planning rules directly into the software, the solution reduces both the knowledge burden on designers and the time required to complete a kitchen design. A design that previously took around two hours can now be completed in around 20 minutes, while designers retain full control over the result.

The workflow extends beyond kitchen planning. AiHouse supports nobilia products across living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas and bathrooms. Built-in AI rendering can generate images, virtual tours and animations from the same project for customer presentations. Once a design is approved, project data can continue into drawings and quotations and support downstream ordering through EDI/EGI files. Rather than moving between disconnected tools and stages, retailers can keep design, presentation, sales and ordering within one connected workflow.

The solution drew strong interest from retailers and trade partners throughout the Open House, particularly for its ability to reduce manual product checks, automate planning rules and let customers compare options interactively in 3D. Feedback collected during the event will feed into the next stage of development, with Sunvega continuing to refine the solution ahead of a trial planned for nobilia retailers in November 2026.

“We want technology to take on more of the complexity behind the design,” said Bill Tsai, Global Product Director at Sunvega.“Working closely with nobilia allows us to combine their industry expertise with our technology, so retailers can spend more time engaging with customers rather than dealing with technical adjustments manually.”

Behind the platform is a large-scale foundation of structured 3D and manufacturing data, backed by extensive commercial deployment. Sunvega's technology foundation includes more than 100 million 3D models and 120 million parametric cabinet assets. Its solutions are used by more than 20,000 enterprise customers and over 9,000 factories, alongside collaboration with 86 CNC partners. This scale gives the platform a strong grounding in real product structures, dimensions, manufacturing requirements and operational workflows, rather than treating 3D design as visualisation alone.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in industrial software. As product ranges become more configurable, design platforms are increasingly expected not only to visualise ideas, but also to understand product data, apply business rules and carry information across downstream processes.

For Sunvega, the global partnership points to a broader technology direction: building digital infrastructure in which AI and spatial intelligence are grounded in real product data, industry rules and connected workflows. By combining nobilia's product and industry knowledge with Sunvega's technology, the two companies aim to turn complex industry expertise into scalable digital intelligence, connecting manufacturers, retailers and customers more seamlessly from initial design through to ordering and production.

About Sunvega

Founded in 2013, Sunvega is a digital infrastructure provider for the global home furnishings industry. Our ecosystem integrates three self-developed core engines for cloud modeling, cloud rendering, and CNC machining, all powered by an advanced vertical AI model. We are committed to driving the intelligent transformation of the global home sector through relentless innovation.

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