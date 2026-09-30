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Influenceract Launches 'Voice Of Creator' Podcast
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, September 30, 2026 - The creator economy is often measured in followers, views and viral moments. But behind those numbers are very different stories of how creators actually build an audience, earn an income and turn content into a career. Bringing those conversations to the forefront, InfluencerAct has launched "Voice Of Creator", also known as "Creators Ki Awaaz", an original 12-episode video podcast centred on the real journeys of creators across India.
Available on YouTube through @officerelatable by InfluencerAct Originals, the series brings together 12 creators from different parts of the country, spanning multiple languages, cities and content categories. Through candid conversations, the show looks beyond visible social media metrics to explore the choices, setbacks, opportunities and business realities that shape a creator's journey.
At the centre of the series is the thought "From How I Started to How You Can Start"-a format that turns individual creator experiences into practical takeaways for people looking to enter or build within the creator economy.
Conversations That Go Beyond the Numbers
Voice Of Creator gives creators an opportunity to discuss that side of the journey in their own words. The series will feature creators from both metro and non-metro markets, bringing different experiences and perspectives into the same conversation.
From the first steps into content creation to navigating brand opportunities and planning for the future, the episodes aim to capture the realities that are often missed when creator success is reduced to a single metric.
What Creators Wish They Knew When They Started
Each episode is designed around the creator's personal journey, with conversations covering where they began, what changed their trajectory, lessons from working with brands and the decisions that helped shape their careers.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Divakar Thakur, Founder and CEO of InfluencerAct, said: "We see creators every day through followers, views, engagement and campaign results. But those numbers do not tell you how someone actually built their career. "Voice Of Creator" aka "Creator Ki Awaaz" is our attempt to open up that conversation. We want creators to talk about the real journey: how they started, how they found opportunities, what they struggled with and what they learned along the way. Those stories can be incredibly useful for someone who is just getting started."
Series Information
Title: Voice Of Creator (Creators Ki Awaaz)
Episodes: 12
Format: Monthly video podcast with supporting short-form content
Core theme: From How I Started to How You Can Start
About InfluencerAct
InfluencerAct is an influencer marketing company working with brands and creators across India. Its capabilities include creator discovery, brand-creator partnerships, content development, campaign execution and podcast marketing. With a creator network spanning different categories, markets and audience communities, InfluencerAct works with brands to develop creator-led campaigns that combine relevant partnerships, strong storytelling and measurable campaign objectives.
Available on YouTube through @officerelatable by InfluencerAct Originals, the series brings together 12 creators from different parts of the country, spanning multiple languages, cities and content categories. Through candid conversations, the show looks beyond visible social media metrics to explore the choices, setbacks, opportunities and business realities that shape a creator's journey.
At the centre of the series is the thought "From How I Started to How You Can Start"-a format that turns individual creator experiences into practical takeaways for people looking to enter or build within the creator economy.
Conversations That Go Beyond the Numbers
Voice Of Creator gives creators an opportunity to discuss that side of the journey in their own words. The series will feature creators from both metro and non-metro markets, bringing different experiences and perspectives into the same conversation.
From the first steps into content creation to navigating brand opportunities and planning for the future, the episodes aim to capture the realities that are often missed when creator success is reduced to a single metric.
What Creators Wish They Knew When They Started
Each episode is designed around the creator's personal journey, with conversations covering where they began, what changed their trajectory, lessons from working with brands and the decisions that helped shape their careers.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Divakar Thakur, Founder and CEO of InfluencerAct, said: "We see creators every day through followers, views, engagement and campaign results. But those numbers do not tell you how someone actually built their career. "Voice Of Creator" aka "Creator Ki Awaaz" is our attempt to open up that conversation. We want creators to talk about the real journey: how they started, how they found opportunities, what they struggled with and what they learned along the way. Those stories can be incredibly useful for someone who is just getting started."
Series Information
Title: Voice Of Creator (Creators Ki Awaaz)
Episodes: 12
Format: Monthly video podcast with supporting short-form content
Core theme: From How I Started to How You Can Start
About InfluencerAct
InfluencerAct is an influencer marketing company working with brands and creators across India. Its capabilities include creator discovery, brand-creator partnerships, content development, campaign execution and podcast marketing. With a creator network spanning different categories, markets and audience communities, InfluencerAct works with brands to develop creator-led campaigns that combine relevant partnerships, strong storytelling and measurable campaign objectives.
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