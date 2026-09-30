Influential Women Features Vita Oyler: Champions Resilience Through Chronic Pain Rehabilitation And Holistic Wellness

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Lifelong Commitment To Helping Others Find Practical Paths ForwardCalifornia – With more than 35 years of experience in rehabilitation counseling, Vita Oyler has dedicated her career to helping individuals living with chronic pain and disability find practical ways to improve their quality of life. As a rehabilitation counselor, author, mentor, and small business co-owner, Vita combines professional knowledge with personal experience to encourage people to pursue realistic goals and continue moving forward despite the challenges they face.Vita's professional foundation began with her education at San Diego State University, where she earned both a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling. She has also pursued doctoral studies through San Diego State University and the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Her professional credentials include Board Certified Counselor status and a Rehabilitation Certificate with the Department of Labor.Early in her career, Vita worked in hospital and clinical environments, including Scripps Clinic, where she focused on patient evaluation and quality-of-life assessments in her studies towards her doctorate. Her work gave her extensive insight into the ways chronic pain and disability can affect everyday life, while also reinforcing her belief that rehabilitation should address the individual as a whole.Over time, Vita and her husband expanded their interests into nutrition, lifestyle modification, and natural approaches to inflammation and pain management. In 1994, they co-founded Cornucopia Natural Foods, a natural foods store centered on unprocessed foods, herbal supplements, and education about holistic health. The business provided another avenue for Vita to share information and encourage people to consider sustainable approaches to their well-being.Vita's commitment to helping others is also informed by her own experience with chronic pain. She believes that dedication, positivity, and a willingness to change can help people establish a meaningful path forward. Rather than defining success through money or material accomplishments, she views it through the lens of how a person feels and how they live each day despite pain.For Vita, setting realistic goals is an important part of that process. She encourages people to focus on achievable steps rather than becoming overwhelmed by the challenges ahead. Her philosophy centers on the belief that people can find ways to make things work, even when circumstances change.She also sees rehabilitation counseling as a meaningful career path for young women who want to help others. The field offers opportunities across physical, emotional, and mental rehabilitation, as well as specialized settings such as correctional environments. Vita encourages those exploring their professional direction not to give up when they have not yet found the right fit. Sometimes, she believes, a particular opportunity or area of rehabilitation simply stands out, providing a clear direction to pursue.Throughout her career, Vita has also witnessed significant challenges within the rehabilitation field. Changes in insurance policies can affect whether individuals are able to access the care and support they need, while broader changes within rehabilitation can create additional barriers. Rather than allowing these challenges to define her work, Vita has looked for different ways to continue helping people. She offers free services because supporting others remains deeply meaningful to her.Her dedication to education and outreach extends into her work as an author. Vita's first book focuses on chronic pain management and has been shared across multiple platforms. She is now developing a second book inspired by her mother's immigration story from Italy, with hopes that the story could eventually be adapted for screen media.Another project close to Vita is her planned podcast, Gentle Steps Forward. Designed to feature conversations about pain management and wellness, the podcast already has speakers and doctors lined up. Although its launch has been temporarily paused due to health-related considerations involving Vita's eyes, she remains excited about the opportunity to create a platform where people can learn more about living with and managing pain.Vita's professional journey reflects a consistent commitment to helping people find practical, sustainable ways to move through life's difficulties. Through rehabilitation counseling, writing, mentoring, wellness education, and community-focused initiatives, she continues to emphasize perseverance, realistic goals, and the importance of maintaining a positive outlook. Her work ultimately reflects a simple philosophy: success is not necessarily measured by material achievements, but by the ability to live meaningfully and continue taking gentle steps forward.Learn More about Vita Oyler:Through her Influential Women profile, and through her websites, andInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Vita Oyler: Champions Resilience Through Chronic Pain Rehabilitation And Holistic Wellness News Provided By Influential Women September 30, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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