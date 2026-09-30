Gradingpal Brings AI Grading To Math, Science And Writing - Typed Or Handwritten - And Shows Evidence Behind Every Score

GradingPal 2.0 shows teachers the student work behind each suggested score, with feedback they can review and approve before sharing.

Teachers can scan class papers as one PDF, use over 500 rubrics, see the evidence behind every score, and approve results before students see them.

- Michelle Douglass, Teacher, Central Virginia Governor's SchoolBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GradingPal today announced GradingPal 2.0, an update that helps teachers grade math, science and writing with AI - typed or handwritten - and shows the evidence behind every suggested score.Teachers bring their assignments and rubrics. GradingPal drafts scores and feedback, identifies the sentence, step or answer behind each score, and explains how it meets the teacher's criteria. Teachers review the work, check the reasoning and make changes before sharing results with students.Different subjects require different attention. In math, the steps can matter as much as the answer. In science, it is the reasoning behind a conclusion. In writing, it is how students build and support an argument. GradingPal connects its assessment to the relevant work so teachers can check each judgment.Paper assignments remain part of that workflow. Teachers can scan a whole class's papers as one PDF. GradingPal separates the pages into student submissions and reads the handwriting. Before grading, teachers can check which pages belong to each student, move pages or request a clearer scan. Students do not need individual devices.“GradingPal individualizes feedback for each student and gives them clear steps to improve,” said Michelle Douglass, who teaches Research and Anatomy & Physiology to grades 11–12 at Central Virginia Governor's School in Lynchburg, Virginia.“I also love being able to change the tone of the feedback for different kinds of assignments. And the team is incredibly helpful and responsive.”GradingPal 2.0 also connects grading to standards tracking. Teachers link assignments to learning standards, and approved grades build a picture of each student's progress throughout the term. Clicking a mastery level opens the graded work behind it, helping teachers explain where a student stands and why.Standards coverage includes all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., Common Core, NGSS and state frameworks such as Texas's TEKS. It also includes AP, IB, Cambridge International, UK exam boards, WIDA for English language development and ACTFL for world languages.Students can submit work in U.S. or UK English, Spanish, French, German or Brazilian Portuguese. GradingPal can detect the language of individual submissions in a mixed-language class and assess work in that language. Feedback can be returned in the language each student reads best, while the teacher's view stays in English.“Teachers need to understand why a score was suggested,” said Rajesh Vora, President of GradingPal.“We want them to be able to look at the student's work, check the assessment against their rubric, and make the final decision about the grade and the feedback.”“The math capabilities have been great, and so has the marking on student work,” said Brandon McClurg, a mathematics teacher at Grapevine Faith Christian School in Texas.“My students can turn in homework digitally but still keep a hard copy to study from, and the Google Classroom integration is very convenient.”Additional features include:- More than 500 ready-made rubrics drawn from state assessment programs, Smarter Balanced, AP and IB. Teachers can adapt a library rubric or use their own.- Support for varied assignments, including quizzes, worksheets, exams, presentations, projects, short answers, oral responses and video submissions.- Reusable grading instructions written in everyday language, allowing teachers to explain what they expect students to demonstrate.- Teacher approval before release. Scores and feedback remain editable, and nothing reaches students until the teacher approves it.GradingPal 2.0 is available today to all GradingPal users, including those on the free plan. For a walkthrough and details, visit [gradingpal/whats-new](/whats-new ).**About GradingPal**GradingPal helps teachers assess typed and handwritten work with AI-assisted scores, feedback and standards tracking. Teachers use their own rubrics, review the evidence behind suggested results and approve feedback before students see it. Student work is never used to train AI models. GradingPal is a product of Cues Technologies Inc., based in Beverly Hills, California. Learn more at [gradingpal]( ).

Rajesh Vora

Cues Technologies Inc.

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What's New in GradingPal 2.0

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GradingPal Brings AI Grading to Math, Science and Writing - Typed or Handwritten - and Shows Evidence Behind Every Score News Provided By Cues Technologies Inc. September 30, 2026, 11:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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