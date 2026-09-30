Sleepscriptmd Now Prescribing Trazodone For Sleep In 42 U.S. States Through Online Physician Review

Patients in 42 states can request an online physician review for trazodone for sleep, with approved prescriptions sent to a local pharmacy.

HAVERFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SleepScriptMD, a physician-founded professional sleep care platform, is now prescribing trazodone for sleep to patients in 42 U.S. states. Patients who have difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep or who wake repeatedly can request an online physician review, and approved prescriptions are sent to the local pharmacy each patient chooses.

According to the company, trazodone, also known by the brand names Desyrel and Oleptro, is commonly used at lower doses to support sleep when a clinician determines it is appropriate for a patient's case. Care pathways on the platform are shaped by state telehealth requirements.

How the Review Process Works

SleepScriptMD conducts its reviews entirely online, with no live appointment, video call or waiting room. The company outlines the process in three steps:

.Medical form: The patient privately completes a five-minute online medical form, with no calls or video required.

.Physician review: A licensed doctor reviews the patient's information asynchronously to determine which medication, if any, is appropriate.

.Pharmacy selection: If approved, the prescription is sent directly to the pharmacy the patient selects.

The company states that most reviews are completed within 24 hours and that approved prescriptions can be ready at the patient's pharmacy within two to four hours.

For some patients, the time commitment has been a deciding factor. "I was exhausted and kept putting it off. The intake was simple, the review was faster than expected, and I was able to pick up my prescription locally," said Liam C., a SleepScriptMD patient.

Safety Information and Medication Scope

The company's patient education materials advise patients to follow their prescription labels closely, noting that trazodone is often taken in the evening or at bedtime based on clinician instructions. Possible side effects listed include next-day drowsiness, dry mouth, headache and dizziness, and patients are advised to seek care for unusual or severe symptoms.

Before starting trazodone, SleepScriptMD advises patients to discuss other serotonergic medications, alcohol use and fall risk with their clinician. The company notes that this information is educational only and is not a substitute for a clinician's advice, a prescription label or pharmacist counseling.

SleepScriptMD states that it does not prescribe controlled substances. Alongside trazodone, the medications the platform evaluates include clonidine, hydroxyzine, ramelteon and doxepin, which the company describes as safe, non-addictive options when appropriate.

Patient Sarah T. described the experience of delaying care: "I kept telling myself I'd deal with my sleep later... but I was running on nothing. This was actually simple, no awkward waiting room, no weeks of back and forth. Got help fast and slept like a normal person again"

Clinical Oversight and Credentials

According to the company, patient information is reviewed by board-certified providers and licensed clinicians with experience in sleep medicine. SleepScriptMD lists its credentials as LegitScript, HIPAA compliant and 100% U.S. licensed physicians. The company reports that more than 5,000 patients have been reviewed on the platform. David Danish, MD, is featured on the company's website explaining its sleep care process.

Cost and What the Review Includes

The review carries a one-time $69 fee with no recurring charges. According to the company, the review includes a full evaluation of the patient's sleep intake and history, personalized prescriptions sent to the patient's pharmacy, secure and continuous access to the medical team, and ongoing support with tailored lifestyle and habit guidance. The company offers a 100% refund to patients who are not candidates for treatment.

Maya B., another patient, described the outcome of her review: "I didn't realize how bad my sleep was until I finally got a full night again. The whole process was quick, simple, and honestly such a relief. I woke up feeling like myself for the first time in a while."

Availability and Contact

Patients seeking a physician review for sleep medication can visit to begin the $69 review or call +1 800-737-8385.

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About SleepScriptMD

SleepScriptMD, based in Shelbyville, Tennessee, delivers accessible, high-quality sleep healthcare through telemedicine. Co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly (family medicine) and Dr. David Danish (dual board certified in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry), the platform combines complementary medical expertise to deliver comprehensive sleep care. The service offers both AI-assisted asynchronous care and virtual telehealth options, enabling patients to access personalized sleep solutions with safety and efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of medical oversight.

Contact Details:

400 W Lancaster Ave

Haverford, PA 19041

United States

Notes to Editors:

.All clinical care is delivered by licensed physicians or nurse practitioners in accordance with state telehealth laws.

.The medications discussed (Trazodone, Clonidine, Hydroxyzine) are non-controlled and selected through an evidence-based, physician-guided system.

.For asynchronous eligibility, state-specific regulations apply.

End of Press Release.

Dr. David Danish

SleepScriptMD

+1 800-737-8385

email us here

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SleepScriptMD Now Prescribing Trazodone for Sleep in 42 U.S. States Through Online Physician Review News Provided By SEO India September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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