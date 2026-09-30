Fr8qu8ncy With Mckenzi Brooke Debut Knitup Creator Commerce Campaign For LA Tech Week

McKenzi Brooke graces the Fr8qu8ncy × Rockstar Wireless LA Tech Week magazine cover, spotlighting her Knitup collaboration and the future of creator commerce.

McKenzi Brooke unveils Knitup designs at the Fr8qu8ncy & Rockstar Wireless LA Tech Week mixer Oct. 14, showcasing digital-to-physical creator commerce.

- Emery Morrison COO OF Rockstar Wireless-Fr8qu8ncy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fr8qu8ncy and McKenzi Brooke announce a limited‐edition collaboration with Knitup for LA Tech Week on Oct. 14. Knitup's digital‐to‐physical knitwear production is redefining creator commerce. The activation merges storytelling, creator innovation and next‐generation manufacturing to demonstrate how digital concepts become premium knitwear fashion in real time.

“This collaboration with Mckenzi Brooke and Fr8qu8ncy demonstrates how creators can move from inspiration to physical product seamlessly,” said Dorothy Pun, Founder of Knitup.“McKenzi's creativity and Fr8qu8ncy's execution make this the perfect moment to show how Knitup empowers creators to build real commerce around their ideas.”

Rooted in fashion, technology and the creator economy, the Knitup × Fr8qu8ncy + McKenzi Brooke Tech Activation illustrates how creator commerce is becoming premium, sustainable and scalable. By connecting Brooke's audience with Knitup's single‐piece production technology, the collaboration establishes a new blueprint for creator‐driven physical releases.

For Brooke, who has already amassed over 22 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube and operates her own merchandise site, the collaboration highlights her ability to translate digital influence into tangible fashion experiences.

“I'm excited to bring my designs to life with Knitup's technology and share my real, high-quality designs directly to my community,” Brooke said.“This collaboration also allows me to create meaningful lifestyle pieces that I know will connect with my fans in new ways that feel authentic and sustainable."

Brooke's collection will feature two custom knit pieces inspired by her recent single“Kiss & Tell.” She will unveil the designs with a live unboxing during the Fr8qu8ncy & Rockstar Wireless LA Tech Week Mixer, giving attendees a first‐hand look at the craftsmanship behind Knitup's production model.

Fr8qu8ncy, with its network of creators, brands, businesses, tech innovators, investors, and media leaders, partnered with Brooke and Knitup to spotlight the evolving intersection of technology and premium creator commerce. Leveraging high‐fidelity virtual sampling and sustainable materials such as BCI cotton, merino wool and cashmere, Knitup delivers fashion‐grade apparel manufactured on demand with rapid turnaround times.

“In a creator economy, I noticed many looking to monetize through apparel,” said Emery Morrison, President/Founder of Fr8qu8ncy.“But they all have the same constraint of basic screen-printed merchandise and are forced to assume heavy upfront inventory risk. With Knitup, we are connecting creative storytelling with agile manufacturing, setting new benchmarks for creator‐led brands and new revenue models.”

Fr8qu8ncy will also preview the Knitup × Fr8 Athleisure collection, a new line that fuses performance comfort with fashion-grade knitwear and shows how technology and design converge in creator-led apparel.

About the Partners

About Fr8qu8ncy: Fr8qu8ncy is a Southern California marketing and brand strategy team with a network behind major events/activations connecting innovators across technology, culture, entertainment and commerce.

About Rockstar Wireless: Rockstar Wireless is a next-generation telecommunications company delivering flexible, accessible, and culture-driven wireless services. Operating across all three major U.S. networks and supported by an expansive retail and digital distribution network, the company is redefining how consumers connect.

About Knitup: Knitup is a proprietary design-to-manufacturing platform that democratizes fashion production through single-piece, zero-MOQ premium knitwear manufacturing. By converting digital designs directly into machine data and offering high-fidelity virtual sampling, Knitup enables creators to launch custom apparel brands without inventory risk.

About McKenzi Brooke: McKenzi Brooke is a songstress, actress and social media creator with over 22 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, recognized for her music releases, dance content and creative lifestyle brands.

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Fr8qu8ncy with McKenzi Brooke Debut Knitup Creator Commerce Campaign For LA Tech Week News Provided By Rockstar Wireless September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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