The Foundation For Impact On Literacy And Learning And Google Partner To Launch Meet LEA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Training Educators to Use AI Tools in the Classroom

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning (FILL), a U.S. national nonprofit focused on creating and delivering education resources to educators, has launched Meet LEA (Learn and Explore with AI) in partnership with Google. This free program teaches educators, school leaders, and youth program staff how to use generative AI tools built into Google Search. The mission is to learn how to use AI tools, integrate them into teaching, and educate students on how to use AI safely and responsibly. Participants will learn how to use AI to strengthen learning inside and outside of the classroom.Meet LEA (Learning and Explore with AI) program is a comprehensive course that is offered in several participation formats. Details and registration at FILLMeetLEASome highlights include:.Live 45-minute virtual interactive masterclass sessions led by FILL education consultants.Educator Groups Train-the-Trainer sessions.Self-paced training opportunities.Student-focused AI literacy, safety, and responsibilityThe training focuses on three outcomes: accelerating lesson planning, enriching learning through Google tools, and empowering curiosity-driven exploration. Since 2003, FILL has partnered with individuals, businesses, groups, and organizations to deliver innovative and instructional programs to inspire and enhance education. Read more and claim your spot at FILLMeetLEA“The success of the Foundation for Impact Literacy and Learning (FILL) is a result of our dedication to the creation of learning resources and excellent programming for educators and students nationally,” said Diane Barrett, Executive Director of the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning.“As classes resume nationwide, we proudly collaborate with Google and educators to engage in and champion the safe and responsible use of AI, recognizing its growing role in education.”About the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and LearningThe Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning is an IRS tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization that has developed and delivered access to education resources across cross-curricular educational programs for schools since 2003. Our resolve is to bring important resources to educators and students with the help of our generous donors.###

Diane Barrett

Foundation for Impact on LIteracy and Learning

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The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning and Google Partner to Launch Meet LEA News Provided By Foundation for Impact on LIteracy and Learning September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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