The Foundation For Impact On Literacy And Learning And Google Partner To Launch Meet LEA
Meet LEA (Learning and Explore with AI) program is a comprehensive course that is offered in several participation formats. Details and registration at FILLMeetLEA
Some highlights include:
.Live 45-minute virtual interactive masterclass sessions led by FILL education consultants
.Educator Groups Train-the-Trainer sessions
.Self-paced training opportunities
.Student-focused AI literacy, safety, and responsibility
The training focuses on three outcomes: accelerating lesson planning, enriching learning through Google tools, and empowering curiosity-driven exploration. Since 2003, FILL has partnered with individuals, businesses, groups, and organizations to deliver innovative and instructional programs to inspire and enhance education. Read more and claim your spot at FILLMeetLEA
“The success of the Foundation for Impact Literacy and Learning (FILL) is a result of our dedication to the creation of learning resources and excellent programming for educators and students nationally,” said Diane Barrett, Executive Director of the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning.“As classes resume nationwide, we proudly collaborate with Google and educators to engage in and champion the safe and responsible use of AI, recognizing its growing role in education.”
About the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning
The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning is an IRS tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization that has developed and delivered access to education resources across cross-curricular educational programs for schools since 2003. Our resolve is to bring important resources to educators and students with the help of our generous donors.
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Diane Barrett
Foundation for Impact on LIteracy and Learning
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