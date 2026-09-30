Quotewerks Expands Alternative Payments Integration To Complete The Quote-To-Payment Workflow

Customer-requested integration connects successful payment activity back to QuoteWerks while giving businesses greater choice in how they get paid

- Baxter Lanius, Founder and CEO of Alternative PaymentsORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QuoteWerks, a leading quoting and CPQ solution, today announced an expanded integration with Alternative Payments that brings successful payment activity back into QuoteWerks and associates it with the corresponding quote.The relationship between QuoteWerks and Alternative Payments began with customer demand.QuoteWerks customers were asking for a way to connect Alternative Payments with their quoting workflow before a deeper integration was available. After meeting at an industry event, Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerks, and Baxter Lanius, Founder and CEO of Alternative Payments, began discussing practical ways to give mutual customers what they were asking for.Those conversations led to an initial payment-link integration, giving QuoteWerks customers a way to move from an accepted quote into the Alternative Payments payment process.Now, the integration goes further.QuoteWerks users can request a full payment, down payment, or partial payment from their customers. When a payment is successfully completed through Alternative Payments, QuoteWerks receives confirmation of that successful payment on the corresponding quote.That creates a more connected workflow from quote through payment:QuoteWerks → Quote → Acceptance → Payment → QuoteWerksSales, finance, and operations teams gain better visibility into what happens after a quote is accepted while keeping successful payment activity connected to the quoting workflow.“An integration should make it easier for customers to understand and run their business better. Integrating Alternative Payments with QuoteWerks connects successful payment activity back to the quoting workflow, so teams can see payment activity directly on their quotes. That type of visibility keeps them informed, and is why deeper integrations matter.” - Baxter Lanius, Founder and CEO of Alternative Payments“Our relationship with Alternative Payments really started with our customers,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerks.“They were asking us for a way to use Alternative Payments with QuoteWerks before a deeper integration was available. Baxter and I met at an industry event, talked through what customers were trying to accomplish, and figured out a practical way to get something started. The payment-link integration was the first step. Now we can bring successful payment activity back into QuoteWerks and complete the workflow we originally wanted to build.”Built Around Payment ChoiceAlternative Payments becomes part of a much broader payments ecosystem within QuoteWerks.QuoteWerks supports more than 80 payment gateways, giving businesses significant flexibility in how they accept payments from their customers. Rather than requiring customers to use a preferred payment provider or limiting them to a small set of choices, QuoteWerks is designed to work with the payment solutions that make sense for their business.That flexibility becomes more important as companies grow. Payment requirements change. Accounting processes change. Technology stacks evolve. The solution that made sense when a company was smaller may not always be the right solution later.The same is true of quoting.A CRM quoting feature or lightweight quoting tool may work well when quoting is simple. As a business grows, quoting can involve more products and services, recurring revenue, configurations, approvals, procurement, electronic acceptance, payments, and connections to other business systems.QuoteWerks is designed for that next stage of quoting maturity, giving businesses deeper quoting capabilities without requiring them to replace the other systems that already work for them.“We want customers to be able to use the systems that make sense for their business,” said Laufer.“QuoteWerks shouldn't be the reason they have to change their CRM, PSA, accounting system, distributor, or payment provider. That's why we've invested so heavily in integrations, including support for more than 80 payment gateways. As customers grow and their needs change, QuoteWerks should be able to grow with them without forcing them into a different technology stack.”QuoteWerks supports more than 115 native integrations and extends its connectivity to thousands of additional applications through Zapier, along with REST API, webhooks, scripting, and other integration capabilities.

Brian Laufer

Aspire Technologies, Inc.

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QuoteWerks Expands Alternative Payments Integration to Complete the Quote-to-Payment Workflow News Provided By Aspire Technologies, Inc. September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry



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