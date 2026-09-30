Adaptclose Launches AI Sales Coaching Platform For Home Services Companies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company exits stealth with pre-seed funding from Sturges Ventures, bringing call recording and AI coaching to sales teams of five to 30 reps

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AdaptClose today announced its public launch and a pre-seed investment led by Sturges Ventures. The company brings call recording and AI sales coaching to home services teams of five to 30 reps, a segment the existing tools were never built or priced for.

Recording and analyzing sales conversations has been standard at large enterprises for years, with sales operations teams in place to run it. A roofing company with a dozen reps has the same problem and none of that support. The sales manager is too busy to ride along for training, so the rep sits with the homeowner alone, the appointment does not close, and no one knows why.

AdaptClose records and transcribes in-home and phone conversations, scores them against the company's own sales process, and shows managers which objections cost the most revenue and which reps need help. Every rep also gets customized coaching on every sales call, based on that same process. The platform is built to run without a sales operations department behind it. It also includes coaching summaries and an AI roleplay tool for practicing a pitch, and supports roofing, HVAC, solar, pest control, window, and flooring teams.

"Owners pay for the lead, pay for the marketing that generated it, and put the rep through training," said Pat Brien, CEO of AdaptClose. "Then the appointment happens behind a closed door and nobody knows what was said. We give managers the record and the patterns so they can coach on what is actually happening at the kitchen table."

"Home services runs on in-person sales conversations that almost nobody measures," said Kal Amin, Managing Partner at Sturges Ventures. "The tools that solve this were built for enterprise sales teams and priced for them. Most of this market is one manager and a handful of reps, and AdaptClose is building for how those companies actually operate."

AdaptClose is already in use with roofing, window, and restoration contractors across the country. The platform is available now at $180 per user per month, month to month. Sales leaders can book a demo at adaptclose, and reps can practice their pitch with the free AI roleplay tool.

About AdaptClose

AdaptClose is a sales coaching and call recording platform for home services companies with five to 30 reps. The product captures in-home and phone sales conversations and scores them against a company's own sales process, giving managers coaching detail that until now has been practical only for enterprise sales floors. AdaptClose serves roofing, HVAC, solar, pest control, window, and flooring teams. Learn more at adaptclose.

About Sturges Ventures

Sturges Ventures is an operator-led, pre-seed venture firm investing in AI-native software purpose-built for U.S. small and mid-sized businesses. The firm partners with founders, bringing capital and zero-to-one experience to accelerate venture success. Sturges is led by Kal Amin, John Bonten, and Amy Fulford and invests in startups headquartered in the U.S. Learn more at sturges.

Cheyenne Johnson

AdaptClose

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AdaptClose Launches AI Sales Coaching Platform for Home Services Companies News Provided By AdaptClose September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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