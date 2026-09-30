The Family Business Consulting Group Adds Kalli Nallick As Consultant

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Nallick brings background in management consulting and mediation skills to enable family enterprises to navigate difficult conversations, leadership transitions

- Kristi Daeda, President & CEO of The FBCGROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Family Business Consulting Group (FBCG ), the leading firm in helping family businesses prosper across generations, today announced the addition of Kalli Nallick as a consultant.Nallick provides specialized advisory, education, and facilitation services to help multi-generational family enterprises and their advisors balance family dynamics with business success. She will work with family businesses navigating leadership and role transitions, helping family members work through disagreements and difficult conversations, while building effective structures to support both family and business continuity. Nallick's appointment expands FBCG's ability to help family enterprises navigate communication, conflict resolution, and organizational development across generations.As family enterprises face leadership transition, ownership changes and increasingly complex multigenerational dynamics, demand continues to grow for advisors who can help families address both the structural and interpersonal elements of business continuity.“Kalli brings a rare combination of management consulting, mediation and family systems experience to the work of family enterprise advising,” said Kristi Daeda, President & CEO of FBCG.“She has guided family businesses through their most difficult conversations, and we're proud to add her expertise to a team that enables families to build the structures they need to thrive across generations.”Nallick has worked with family businesses for more than ten years, including as founder of her own advisory firm, Executive Confidante. She also works as an executive coach, helping organizations address difficult leadership behaviors and supporting individuals and teams as they navigate interpersonal and departmental conflict.“Family enterprises often carry the complex family and business histories, deep relationships and high-stakes decisions at the same time that sustain it,” said Kalli Nallick, FBCG consultant, FBCG.“Advising families on how to surface conversations that matter, talk through disagreements constructively and create the conditions for healthier decision-making across generations is a privilege. I'm honored to join a team so highly regarded for helping family businesses thrive.”Nallick holds an M.A. in Counseling and Psychological Services and a Post-Master's Certification in Marriage and Family Therapy, both from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. She is a Rule 114 Qualified Neutral for the State of Minnesota in family and civil disputes, and is a member of the American Psychological Association, the Minnesota Psychological Association, the Minnesota Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, the Minnesota State Bar Association, and the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts.About the Family Business Consulting GroupThe Family Business Consulting Group (FBCG) is the leading advisory firm dedicated exclusively to serving family enterprises. With a team of highly credentialed practitioners, FBCG helps families navigate the complex nature of ownership, leadership, and family dynamics to build legacies that endure. Learn more at:

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The Family Business Consulting Group Adds Kalli Nallick as Consultant News Provided By Impact Partners September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management



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