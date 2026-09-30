Government Buying Signals And Public-Records Procurement Data Are Now Available In Clay

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The Clay x Pursuit Integration brings verified SLED contacts, entity data, buying signals, and FOIA-sourced intelligence into Clay as a native enrichment step

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pursuit, the revenue intelligence platform for teams selling into state, local, and education (SLED) markets, today announced that its public sector data is available in Clay. Clay customers can now enrich accounts and contacts with verified government contact data, structured entity profiles, live buying signals, and procurement intelligence sourced from public-records requests, without leaving their Clay workspaces.

Clay gives go-to-market teams one place to source and enrich their data. SLED is where that gets harder to do, because a county government, a school district, or a special district isn't described by the firmographics and corporate email patterns that commercial data is organized around. Teams with a public sector motion have typically worked those accounts by hand, outside the workflows they run everywhere else.

The Clay x Pursuit Integration brings that segment into the same system. Government entities, the people inside them, and the purchasing activity that signals an opening are now available in Clay as a native enrichment step, sourced from the primary documents agencies publish and the records they release on request. A team can build a SLED territory list, enrich it with verified contacts, layer on live buying signals, and route the result to a sequencer or CRM in the same table where it runs the rest of its pipeline.

Four Pursuit capabilities are available in Clay:

Find Your TAM sources public sector accounts as net-new rows by state, entity type, and budget range, covering cities, counties, school districts, and special districts.

Enrich Contacts returns verified titles, emails, and bounce risk mapped across the buying committee, including planning, IT, finance, and leadership roles.

Buying Signals adds live buying indicators to an existing account list, including budget approvals, contract expirations, leadership changes, and new initiatives, sourced from meeting agendas and department plans.

"Public sector data doesn't behave like commercial data. There's no standard schema, no central registry, and most of what matters is a PDF on an agency website or a record you have to request," said Brandon Max, CTO and Co-founder of Pursuit. "We've spent years turning that into something structured and queryable. Putting it behind Clay's endpoints means a team can use it the way they use every other data source, instead of treating government as a separate project."

Pursuit monitors more than 170,000 public sector entities and runs an industrial-scale public-records operation to obtain the contracts and purchase orders that name an agency's current vendor, what it pays, and when the agreement expires. Over 160 million pages of government documents have been analyzed in the last six months alone. That material is not published anywhere and does not exist in commercial data sets. It is now retrievable in Clay.

Pursuit's Contacts, Entity, and Signals data is available in Clay now. FOIA-sourced procurement data is arranged through a Clay account team.

About Pursuit

Pursuit is a revenue intelligence platform for the state, local, and education market. Pursuit reads millions of government documents each month across more than 170,000 public sector entities and operates an industrial-scale public-records program to surface incumbents, pricing, and renewal timing. Every signal arrives scored against a customer's ideal customer profile with a verified contact attached. Learn more at pursuit.

About Clay

Clay is the infrastructure that go-to-market teams use to build their revenue system. It unifies all of a company's customer and market data with third party data from 200+ data vendors, lets you orchestrate any sales or marketing play, and deploys GTM agents that research, prioritize, and take action. Clay customers can execute any creative GTM idea to grow their company to its full potential.



Trevor Hough

Pursuit

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