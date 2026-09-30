Pureinsights Discovery 2.12 Adds Anthropic Claude Integration Across Ingestion And Query Pipelines

New semantic chunking, pipeline states, and faster Elasticsearch ingestion help enterprises build more accurate generative AI applications.

- Kamran Khan, CEO of PureinsightsHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pureinsights, a leader in AI-powered search and discovery solutions, today announced the release of Discovery 2.12, the latest version of its cloud-native platform for developing and operationalizing intelligent search, assistant, and agent applications. The release adds a native integration with Anthropic, giving organizations direct access to Claude models within both Discovery's ingestion and query pipelines.Discovery 2.12 introduces a broad set of enhancements across AI integration, ingestion, and data processing:.Anthropic Integration: A new Anthropic Ingestion Component with a chat completion action, and a new chat completion processor in QueryFlow, bring Claude-powered inference to both sides of the pipeline. Teams can use Claude to classify, summarize, and enrich content as it is ingested, and to power generative answers and assistants at query time..Semantic Chunking: A new semantic action in the Ingestion Chunker Component splits documents into chunks wherever meaning shifts beyond a configurable threshold. This produces more coherent chunks for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and improves the relevance of AI-generated answers..New Pipeline States: A new split state breaks a record's array into multiple independent records, each continuing through the pipeline on its own. A new logger state adds visibility into ingestion workflows..Richer Data Transformation: The Field Mapper State now supports projections using the Discovery Projection DSL, and the Script Engine adds a bindings configuration that simplifies how scripts access data in both ingestion and query flows..Staging Repository Enhancements: New scroll support for bucket indices, a count endpoint with filter support, and a new option to enforce unique indices give teams more control over staged content..Faster Elasticsearch Ingestion: Performance improvements remove a bottleneck when writing records to Elasticsearch, speeding up indexing for Elasticsearch-based deployments."Our customers want the freedom to choose the best model for each job, and Claude is now one of those choices in Discovery, with no custom integration code required. Teams can put Claude to work at every stage, from ingestion to answers," said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights.The Pureinsights Discovery Platform provides a low-code, modular environment for orchestrating AI pipelines with real-time configurability. It is used by enterprises to build intelligent search, AI assistant, recommendation, and agent-based applications across industries including financial services, government, retail, and media.To learn more visit: pureinsights/discovery-platform/overviewAbout PureinsightsPureinsights transforms how organizations interact with information through intuitive, human-centered solutions - combining expert services with the power of our Discovery platform. From AI Search and Assistants to intelligent Agents, we help businesses harness Generative AI, Vector Search, and NLP to unlock insights, streamline operations, and spark innovation across use cases ranging from enterprise search to complex, multimodal analysis.

Graham Gillen

Pureinsights Technology Corporation

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Pureinsights Discovery 2.12 Adds Anthropic Claude Integration Across Ingestion and Query Pipelines News Provided By Pureinsights Technology Corporation September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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