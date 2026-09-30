MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new guide compares five Central Florida IT providers, highlighting cybersecurity, compliance support, managed services and AI solutions for businesses.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Central Florida's 5 Best Managed IT and Cybersecurity Companies (2026)Picking an IT partner in Central Florida is less about finding someone who can fix a laptop and more about finding someone who understands how your business runs. A medical practice needs HIPAA expertise. A defense subcontractor needs help with CMMC. A growing firm with its own IT manager may only want backup and extra hands. And nearly every owner is now asking the same question: what should we be doing with AI? To make the search easier, we compared five providers across Orlando, Seminole County and the Space Coast. We looked at everyday support, cybersecurity, compliance experience and how ready each firm is to help with AI.Top Central Florida IT Providers at a GlanceThe guide highlights five Central Florida IT providers, each offering different technology services and serving different types of businesses.ProSource, with offices in Oviedo, Orlando and Melbourne, focuses on managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance support and AI solutions. The company is positioned as a fit for organizations in industries such as healthcare, finance, engineering and construction that need technology support with security and compliance considerations.Kappa Services, based in Lake Mary, provides managed IT services with experience supporting medical and dental practices, along with other professional offices. The company is recognized for its MSP services and healthcare-focused IT experience.Cyber Command, located in Winter Springs, specializes in cybersecurity-focused IT support with a 24/7 help desk and a security operations center staffed by technology professionals. It is suited for businesses that prioritize security monitoring and cloud-based systems.OrlanTech, based in Maitland, provides co-managed IT services and has served Central Florida businesses since 1995. Its approach is designed for organizations that already have internal IT teams but need additional expertise, support and coverage.Artemis IT, headquartered in Melbourne, offers a combination of managed IT, compliance services, phone systems and physical security solutions. It is a potential fit for Space Coast businesses and organizations that prefer working with one technology provider for multiple needs.1. ProSourceCEO Leon Hart founded ProSource in 2006, and for 20 years the company has supported Central Florida organizations from its Oviedo headquarters and its offices in downtown Orlando and Melbourne. Its focus is regulated, operations heavy work: medical practices and imaging centers, financial firms, engineering and construction companies, manufacturers and schools. Managed IT plans come at a flat monthly rate and cover around the clock monitoring, patching, a help desk with named contacts and clear escalation paths, Microsoft 365 management, vendor management and quarterly strategy reviews with a virtual CIO. Businesses that already employ IT staff can choose a co managed arrangement instead.Security is woven through every plan. ProSource provides 24/7 threat monitoring, endpoint detection and response, email security, vulnerability scanning, SIEM, incident response and staff awareness training. It supports compliance for HIPAA (and signs business associate agreements), PCI DSS, CMMC, SEC and FINRA rules, SOC 2 and more. One rare advantage: ProSource built and operates its own data center instead of renting from a third party, so it controls the physical security, power and connectivity behind its clients' systems.The company is also helping clients adopt AI safely. Engagements begin with a free AI readiness assessment that usually wraps up in one to two weeks, followed by Microsoft Copilot rollouts, workflow automation and AI usage policies designed for regulated industries. Its case studies include an Orlando imaging center that grew net revenue 375% over three years and an accounting firm that now saves about 50 hours of work each week.What sets it apart: An owned data center, deep compliance experience and practical AI adoption Best for: Healthcare, finance, engineering, construction and manufacturing businesses that need security built in from the startAddress: 2572 W State Rd 426, Suite 2056, Oviedo, FL 32765 (additional offices at 100 E Pine St in Orlando and 115 Hickory St in Melbourne)Good to know: The free ProSource Security Assessment includes a written report with risk ratings, prioritized fixes and a compliance summary.2. Kappa ServicesChad and Diana Strader have run Kappa Services from Lake Mary since 1997, and the firm has earned national recognition along the way. Kappa lists CRN MSP 500 honors in 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025 and a place on CRN's Tech Elite 250 for 2026. All support stays in house, with no call centers or outsourcing, and the company reports a 96% first call resolution rate. Kappa runs a dedicated practice for medical and dental offices, with experience managing EHR and EMR platforms, electronic prescribing, scheduling software and HIPAA focused support. It also works with construction firms, law offices, real estate and title companies, accountants and nonprofits. Contracts are flexible, with no long term commitment, and emergency help is available 24/7.What sets it apart: National MSP rankings, a fully local team and healthcare IT depth Best for: Medical and dental practices and Seminole County professional officesAddress: 767 Stirling Center Place, Unit 1401, Lake Mary, FL 32746Good to know: Managed detection and response is part of its cybersecurity lineup.3. Cyber CommandFounded in 2015 by Reade Taylor and headquartered in Winter Springs, Cyber Command blends managed IT with a security operations center staffed by real analysts. Its team of more than 50 is organized into five specialist groups that cover a 24/7 help desk, infrastructure, managed or co managed IT, threat hunting and compliance. The company promises that a US based engineer picks up whether you call at 2 p.m. or 2 a.m. Cyber Command also offers AI consulting and cloud architecture for businesses that run their own applications on AWS or Google Cloud. Its clients range from law firms and financial services companies to HVAC and plumbing contractors, apartment communities and businesses with several locations.What sets it apart: A human managed SOC and access to engineers at any hour Best for: Security focused businesses and companies with custom cloud softwareAddress: 1401 Town Plaza Ct, Suite 2040, Winter Springs, FL 32708Good to know: It publishes frequent security news written for Orlando area businesses.4. OrlanTechChriss and Keith started OrlanTech in 1995, which makes it one of the longest running IT firms in the Orlando area. From its Maitland office, the company handles managed IT, cloud, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365, Apple consulting, VoIP, managed compliance and AI related IT services. Where OrlanTech really shines is co managed IT. If you already have an IT person or a small internal team, OrlanTech adds monitoring, security, network and server expertise, plus coverage when your staff are out, while your people remain the face of IT inside the company. It serves legal, financial, accounting, construction, engineering, nonprofit and manufacturing clients and works without long term contracts.What sets it apart: Three decades of local history and a clearly defined co managed service Best for: Midsize companies with internal IT staff who need backup and specialized skillsAddress: 230 Lookout Place, Maitland, FL 32751Good to know: Offices that rely on Macs can tap its Apple consulting.5. Artemis ITEstablished in 1995 and headquartered on Apollo Boulevard in Melbourne, Artemis IT employs more than 30 IT professionals and holds the CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark. Its IT Core service includes 24/7 network monitoring, a service desk, remote support and onsite visits. Breadth is what makes Artemis unusual. Beyond managed IT, it handles SMARTdial managed phone systems, video surveillance and access control, structured cabling and fiber, and managed compliance for CMMC, DFARS, HIPAA, PCI and SOX. That combination helps defense contractors and other Space Coast companies that would rather work with one vendor for technology, phones and building security. The firm was named 2019 Business of the Year by the Melbourne Regional Chamber.What sets it apart: IT, compliance, VoIP, cabling and physical security under one roof Best for: Brevard County businesses and defense contractorsAddress: 780 S Apollo Blvd, Suite 100, Melbourne, FL 32901Good to know: Its client work includes outsourced IT and service desk support for Melbourne Orlando International Airport.What to Ask Before You Sign With an IT ProviderEvery provider on this list can keep your systems running. The differences show up in the details, so ask:Who answers when something breaks? Find out whether support is local, in house or outsourced, and what the response times are.Is security included or extra? Confirm whether monitoring, endpoint protection, email security and backups are part of the base plan.Have you worked in my industry? Ask for examples with HIPAA, CMMC, PCI DSS or financial regulations if they apply to you.What are the contract terms? Check the length of the agreement and what it takes to leave.What's your plan for AI? A good partner should help you use tools like Microsoft Copilot without exposing sensitive data.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat do managed IT services include?A managed IT provider takes ongoing responsibility for your technology in exchange for a predictable monthly fee. Plans usually cover system monitoring, updates and patching, a help desk, cybersecurity tools, backups and strategic planning. ProSource, for example, bundles monitoring, help desk support, security operations, Microsoft 365 management and quarterly strategy reviews.How much do managed IT services cost in Central Florida?Most providers charge a flat monthly fee based on the number of users or devices and the services included. ProSource shares specific pricing after its free assessment rather than quoting a generic range, and several firms on this list, including Kappa Services and OrlanTech, work without long term contracts.What is co managed IT?Co managed IT pairs an outside provider with your in house IT staff. The provider fills gaps such as security monitoring, help desk overflow or strategic planning, while your team stays in control. ProSource, OrlanTech and Cyber Command all offer this model.Which Central Florida IT companies help with HIPAA or CMMC compliance?ProSource supports HIPAA, CMMC, PCI DSS, SEC and FINRA rules, SOC 2 and other frameworks, and it signs business associate agreements for healthcare clients. Kappa Services focuses heavily on medical and dental practices, and Artemis IT offers managed compliance for CMMC, DFARS and HIPAA.Do Orlando IT companies offer AI consulting?Yes. ProSource begins with a free AI readiness assessment and then helps with Microsoft Copilot rollouts, automation and AI governance. Cyber Command offers AI consulting as well, and OrlanTech lists AI related IT services among its offerings.Which Central Florida IT providers offer 24/7 support?Cyber Command runs a 24/7 help desk, Kappa Services provides 24/7 emergency support and Artemis IT monitors networks around the clock. ProSource includes 24/7 threat monitoring in its cybersecurity program. Always ask exactly which services are covered after hours.

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2026 Guide Highlights Five Managed IT and Cybersecurity Companies in Central Florida News Provided By dojo design and development September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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