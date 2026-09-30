Hear It First: Laurence Baer Offers An Exclusive Advance Listen To 'Effortlessly,' Chapter Three Of Across Light

Fans can hear the gospel-jazz track now, ahead of its October 2 release, hear the first two songs, and pre-save the full 21-song collection

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy-nominated songwriter Laurence Baer is offering an exclusive advance listen to“Effortlessly,” the third chapter of Across Light, ahead of its October 2 release.“Effortlessly” is about getting into the groove of life. Think of an athlete in the moments when everything flows without trying. The song expresses the deepest desire in each of us to reach that same peak experience in daily living.“When we're aligned with God and our purpose, life totally flows. That's the feeling I wanted to capture in this song - exhilaration and freedom,” said Baer.The track pairs a high-energy female lead vocal with a tight horn section in a rich gospel-jazz arrangement, capturing the same kind of excitement you might hear in a song from Mary Mary, Natalie Cole, or Jill Scott. The master recording was built from Baer's copyrighted composition, with AI synthesis tools used to realize its multi-part harmonies and arrangement.Hear“Effortlessly” now:Hear the first two songs of Across Light,“This Holy Ground” and“Baby's Baby Bump”:Like what you hear? Pre-save the entire Across Light project for free on your favorite streaming platform, and get each new chapter automatically as it's released:Across Light is built on five pillars: Faith, Family, Healing, Celebrating Life, and Mankind's Return to God.The collection opened August 21 with“This Holy Ground.” Released to support America's historic 250th anniversary celebration, this compelling and inspiring track answers modern civil division with a profound call for national healing and family revival, blending soulful acoustic roots with powerful gospel-pop choral energy.“Baby's Baby Bump” followed on September 11. This vibrant crossover was co-written with Darren Holden of the Multi-Platinum Irish group The High Kings, and features radio-friendly pop hooks and a soaring gospel sextet performance. Its high-energy, full-production mix explores a theme rarely heard in contemporary music: the unique, protective joy felt by expectant fathers.Next up, on October 23, is“I've Been Blessed,” co-produced by Daryl Davis, the blues and boogie-woogie pianist who played with Chuck Berry for 32 years.About Laurence BaerLaurence Baer is a Grammy-nominated songwriter. His earlier albums are Across A Bering Strait Bridge (2007), Across Time (2015), and Across Love (2018). His song“White Pass Railroad” was covered by the Del McCoury Band on Family Circle, nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards (2011). In 1983 he co-founded the Global Economic Action Institute with former U.S. Treasury Secretary Robert B. Anderson. He is the founder of Peace Stars ( ), a nonprofit music competition to help end historical conflicts, and the GodToU 30-second daily gratitude podcast ( ).Media contact: Laurence Baer,... ·Listen to“Effortlessly” now atHear the first two songs of Across Light,“This Holy Ground” and“Baby's Baby Bump”Like what you hear? Pre-save the entire Across Light project for free on your favorite streaming platform, and get each new chapter automatically as it's released:

Laurence Baer

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Hear It First: Laurence Baer Offers an Exclusive Advance Listen to 'Effortlessly,' Chapter Three of Across Light News Provided By Laurence Baer Music September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media



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