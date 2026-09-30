Brenton Point Capital Partners Expands Team With Five New Hires

Firm adds investment, finance and AI capabilities to support growing portfolio of partner companies

- Tim Hall, Founder and Managing Partner of Brenton Point Capital PartnersNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brenton Point Capital Partners (“Brenton Point”), a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle-market businesses, today announced five new hires spanning its investment team, finance and artificial intelligence, to support its growing portfolio of partner companies.Brenton Point has named Riley McCabe Vice President; Jagger Gillman Senior Associate; Lorenzo Di Sarro Associate; John Gokey Finance Associate; and Vir Sawhney AI Builder. McCabe, Gillman and Di Sarro will serve on the investment team, with Gokey on the finance team and Sawhney focused on developing and deploying AI tools for the firm and its partner companies.With these additions, Brenton Point has grown from seven to 12 employees. The firm has also added two new platform companies this year: Lakeshore Ag Distributors and Merit Restorations. The firm's portfolio also includes Easton Select Group, Premier Equipment Solutions and Landmark Funeral Group.“2026 has been an important year of growth for Brenton Point, and we are investing in the team needed to support it,” said Tim Hall, Founder and Managing Partner of Brenton Point Capital Partners.“Riley, Jagger and Lorenzo add meaningful experience to our deal teams as we pursue new opportunities. John strengthens our finance and compliance function. Vir brings an increasingly important skill set: building practical AI tools that help our firm and management teams work more effectively. We are excited to welcome all five to Brenton Point.”New Team MembersRiley McCabe, Vice President, joins from Turnspire Capital Partners, where he served as Vice President and worked on lower-middle-market special-situations investments across the industrial, consumer manufacturing and business services sectors. His experience includes leading platform and add-on acquisitions and working closely with portfolio companies on value creation initiatives. McCabe previously spent nearly five years at Argand Partners, a value-oriented industrials-focused private equity firm, and he began his career in the Global Industrials Group at Credit Suisse.Jagger Gillman, Senior Associate, joins from H.I.G. Capital, where he was a Private Equity Associate in the firm's Infrastructure Fund. His responsibilities included evaluating new investments, financial modeling and due diligence, as well as supporting portfolio companies on acquisitions, operational initiatives and organic growth strategies. Gillman previously worked in investment banking at Piper Sandler, covering middle-market industrial, distribution and business services companies.Lorenzo Di Sarro, Associate, joins from UBS, where he was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Global Industrials Group with a focus on industrial services. His work included transaction execution, industry research, due diligence and financial analysis. Di Sarro previously gained experience at Deerpath Capital Management, Hightower Advisors and Quantel-AI.John Gokey, Finance Associate, joins from Deloitte, where he served as a Tax Consultant working with private equity and hedge fund clients. His experience included advising clients on complex tax reporting and compliance matters.Vir Sawhney, AI Builder, will focus on developing AI-powered tools and applications that support the firm's investment processes, portfolio company operations and information management. Sawhney previously interned at Incline Equity Partners and has developed an AI-powered investment research platform, co-founded an AI soccer analytics venture and built operational data and enterprise resource planning applications as an independent contractor.About Brenton Point Capital PartnersBrenton Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle-market businesses to unlock growth through strategic acquisitions and expansion. The firm partners with entrepreneurs, owners and management teams to build stronger businesses and create enduring prosperity for all stakeholders. Learn more: .

Rick Lacroix

Brenton Point Capital Partners

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Brenton Point Capital Partners Expands Team with Five New Hires News Provided By Brenton Point Capital Partners September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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