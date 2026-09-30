VAI Launches AI Assistant To Deliver Instant ERP Business Intelligence

VAI AI Assistant

New AI-powered assistant enables users to access, analyze, and visualize VAI ERP data using natural language, delivering actionable insights in seconds

- Dustin Holmes

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VAI, a leading ERP software developer, today announced the launch of the VAI AI Assistant, a powerful new addition to its S2K Enterprise platform that brings conversational artificial intelligence directly to ERP data. Available as part of S2K Release 6.3, the solution allows users to simply ask questions in plain English and receive immediate answers, visualizations, and strategic insights from live business data.

As organizations continue to seek faster, more intuitive ways to access information, the VAI AI Assistant eliminates traditional reporting barriers by translating natural language questions into real-time database queries. Users can ask questions such as, "Which products are trending this quarter?" or "Show me last month's sales by region," and receive accurate responses complete with tables, totals, charts, and recommendations.

"Businesses are sitting on enormous amounts of valuable data but accessing and interpreting that information often requires technical expertise and time," said Dustin Holmes, manager, third-party integrations / R&D at VAI. "The VAI AI Assistant changes that by putting the power of AI-driven business intelligence into the hands of every user, enabling faster decisions and deeper insights across the organization."

The VAI AI Assistant acts as an intelligent layer over S2K ERP data, automatically converting conversational requests into SQL queries behind the scenes. Users no longer need to understand database structures, create manual reports, or rely on IT resources to answer everyday business questions.

When visual analysis can communicate results more effectively, the platform automatically generates charts, including bar, line, and pie visualizations, alongside numerical results. The result is immediate access to information presented in a format that is easy to understand and share.

Built with security at its core, the VAI AI Assistant operates in a strictly read-only environment. The system can access and analyze business data but cannot modify, delete, or alter records. These protections are enforced at the application level, ensuring organizations can leverage AI-powered insights without compromising data integrity.

The solution is also designed with flexibility in mind. Organizations can choose from leading AI models, including Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT, allowing them to adapt to evolving AI technologies without becoming dependent on a single provider.

Unlike traditional reporting tools, the VAI AI Assistant learns business-specific terminology and context to deliver more relevant answers over time. Users can teach the system organizational knowledge, such as fiscal calendars, operational definitions, or company-specific terminology, and those preferences are retained for future interactions.

The platform also recommends follow-up questions, helping users explore trends, investigate anomalies, and uncover root causes behind changing business conditions. Findings can be shared instantly via email, improving collaboration and accelerating decision-making across departments.

The VAI AI Assistant goes beyond basic number-crunching by delivering structured observations, underlying interpretations, and strategic recommendations that help users understand not only what happened, but why. In addition, AI-generated data cards transform answers into modular, interactive building blocks that can be combined into customized dashboards. These dynamic visual workspaces provide a unified view of key performance indicators, trends, and operational metrics across the enterprise.

With the introduction of the VAI AI Assistant, organizations can unlock the full value of the ERP data they already possess, making business intelligence faster, more accessible, and more actionable than ever before. The VAI AI Assistant is available as part of S2K Release 6.3.

Attend the VAI AI Assistant launch on October 6, 2026, from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm EDT. Attendees will receive a recording of the live event. More information at: .

About VAI

VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. VAI's software solutions are backed by a wealth of experience and a reputation for excellence that countless companies rely on. With specific ERP solutions for hard goods, food, and pharmaceutical companies, VAI has helped some of the most recognized companies address key industry requirements and deliver bottom-line results. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage business intelligence, analytics, mobility, and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions and empower their mobile workforce. For more information, visit .

About VAI Cloud LLC

VAI Cloud, LLC is a subsidiary of VAI, a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. As the primary provider for cloud deployment of VAI's Software Suite, S2K Enterprise, VAI Cloud enables businesses to have a disaster recovery plan and high availability in place without all the complexities and expense. VAI Cloud infrastructure spans multiple data centers with full synchronization between redundant systems. Customers in VAI Cloud can add additional resources and updates are done without the need for downtime. VAI Cloud is continuously updated with the latest security, devices, security software, and infrastructure technologies. For more information, visit .

Diane Dady

VAI

+1 631-619-4729

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VAI Launches AI Assistant to Deliver Instant ERP Business Intelligence News Provided By VAI September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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