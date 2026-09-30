World Team Tennis Names Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment Founder Laura Correnti Strategic Advisor

Laura Correnti, Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment CEO and Founder

Patrick Yee, World Team Tennis Chief Business Officer

Stephen Amritraj, World Team Tennis CEO

Correnti will advise the mixed-gender professional team tennis league on commercial growth, brand partnerships and opportunities across women's sports.

NEW YORK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- World Team Tennis (WTT), the mixed-gender professional team tennis league relaunching this December, today announced Laura Correnti, Founder and CEO of Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment (DBSE), as a strategic advisor.Correnti will work closely with WTT's leadership team as the league returns to market, advising on its commercial strategy and how it can capitalize on growing brand investment in women's sports. Her role will also draw on Deep Blue's expertise around the female fan and how brands are approaching the category today.“World Team Tennis has an opportunity to relaunch at a moment when brands are looking for new ways to connect with female fans and invest in women's sports, especially with a property that has recognized equity from its inception,” said Correnti.“The demand already exists, so the opportunity now is to turn that momentum into a clear commercial proposition that can drive long-term growth. I'm excited to work with WTT's leadership team as they shape what comes next.”As WTT builds toward its December return, Deep Blue will provide strategic counsel on the league's positioning in the market and help identify opportunities with potential commercial partners. The work reflects a shared belief that the growth of women's sports is creating new opportunities for established sports properties to reach audiences and build revenue."We're rebuilding World Team Tennis at the intersection of sports, culture and entertainment to reach the next generation of fans - which is why we couldn't be more thrilled to work with Laura and the team at DBSE," said WTT Chief Business Officer Patrick Yee. "Laura's perspective on where women's sports audiences are headed is invaluable as we head into December, and we're grateful to have her help shape how this league shows up for them."The partnership extends Deep Blue's work with sports properties looking to capture growth in women's sports and among female fans. It also gives WTT direct insight into how brands are evaluating the category and where investment is moving.About Deep Blue Sports + EntertainmentA woman-owned company founded in 2023, Deep Blue is the world's first firm exclusively dedicated to driving commercial investment into women's sports. Recognized by Sports Business Journal as a Women's Sports Power Player in its first year in business, Deep Blue is the industry leader in supporting strategic brand investment into women's sports through partnerships, media, creative campaigns and activations. The firm also has an IP and events division, which includes the annual Business of Women's Sports Summit and the co-founding of iHeart Women's Sports in partnership with iHeartMedia. Deep Blue announced Deep Blue Ventures in 2026, making initial investments into LOVB San Francisco and Sequel. Please visit Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment for more information and follow the firm on Instagram and LinkedIn.About World Team TennisWorld Team Tennis (WTT) is tennis for the people - a reimagined professional tennis league bringing together fans, players, and communities. Originally founded by Billie Jean King and others in 1974, WTT pioneered mixed-gender team competition and a more accessible, fan-focused vision for the sport. Today, under new ownership and management, the league returns with top professional players competing in a new, high-energy primetime format that blends elite tennis with entertainment, culture, and local pride - redefining the team tennis experience for the next generation of players and fans.Media Contact:Rachel Gunia | Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment |...Sarah Castille | World Team Tennis |...

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World Team Tennis Names Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment Founder Laura Correnti Strategic Advisor News Provided By Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment September 30, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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