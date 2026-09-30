Li'l Graduates Child Development Center Named 2026 Best Of Michigan Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHESTERFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Li'l Graduates Child Development Center has been named a 2026 Best of Michigan Award winner, recognizing the Chesterfield-based center's work caring for children from infancy through age 12. The recognition reflects a program built around consistent, milestone-driven care, extending from daily classroom routines to the practical work of making quality childcare accessible to more families across Macomb County.Central to Li'l Graduates' approach is a preschool pathway that grows with each child. Its tuition-based young preschool program serves children before they enter the center's GSRP/PreK for All program, a state-funded, tuition-free option for four-year-olds during the year before kindergarten. The center also works to keep care accessible, accepting subsidy support through the Department of Health and Human Services, military family benefits, and MI TriShare, so cost is less of a barrier to consistent, high-quality care for local families.That accessibility is paired with an ongoing investment in staff and curriculum. Li'l Graduates Child Development Center partners with Great Start to Quality, drawing on outside consultants who observe classrooms and support both academic and social-emotional development, and works with the Macomb Intermediate School District on both the PreK for All program and staff training. The center has also been named to the Macomb Daily's Best of the Best list for six consecutive years, a reflection of steady trust from the families it serves year after year.“This award means a great deal to our whole team, because it reflects the work we do every day to help these kids reach their milestones,” said Jamie Middaugh, Owner of Li'l Graduates.“We want every family who walks through our doors to feel confident their child is safe, cared for, and genuinely learning.”Looking ahead, Li'l Graduates Child Development Center plans to continue expanding its partnerships and programming while keeping its focus on individualized, milestone-based care for children from infancy through the school-age years. The 2026 Best of Michigan Award adds to a growing list of recognitions for the Chesterfield center, reinforcing its role as a trusted resource for families across Macomb County.For more information, click here.

Li'l Graduates Child Development Center

Li'l Graduates Child Development Center

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