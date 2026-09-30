Ghana And Luxembourg Discuss Potential Areas Of Cooperation

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Last week, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UNGA, the Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP) held wide-ranging positive discussions with His Excellency Mr. Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, on strengthening Ghana–Luxembourg relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion highlighted opportunities for practical economic cooperation, particularly in value addition, digital technologies, agro-processing and industrial transformation, with emphasis on partnerships that create jobs, support local industries and promote sustainable economic development.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on international and regional developments, democratic values, human rights, security and the importance of constructive dialogue among partners. They underscored the value of working together within multilateral frameworks and maintaining strong channels of communication.

The meeting further explored opportunities to deepen cooperation with European partners and strengthen Ghana's engagement with Luxembourg on shared priorities, including development cooperation, investment and people-to-people relations. The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continued dialogue and closer bilateral ties.

They also agreed to open discussions on a potential visa waiver agreement between Ghana and Luxembourg and the broader Benelux union.

Ghana and Luxembourg will continue to collaborate strongly on shared priorities and common objectives within the multilateral system.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo