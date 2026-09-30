UAE Approves Drug That Helps Control Production Of Excess Red Blood Cells

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Adults with a rare blood disorder that causes their bodies to produce too many red blood cells could need fewer procedures to remove blood following the UAE's approval of a new medicine.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved MIMRYLO, also known as rusfertide, for adults with polycythemia vera. According to the establishment, the UAE is the second country globally to authorise the treatment.

Recommended For You Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking

The condition causes the body to make more red blood cells than it needs. These extra cells make the blood thicker and increase the risk of blood clots and other complications.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

What changes for patients

One way doctors manage the condition is by regularly removing blood to bring red blood cell levels under control. This procedure, called therapeutic phlebotomy, may need to be repeated depending on the patient's condition.

MIMRYLO helps control the production of excess red blood cells by regulating how the body uses iron. According to Takeda, clinical trials showed that the medicine helped control red blood cell levels, reduced the need for blood-removal procedures and improved fatigue.

The approval gives doctors another treatment option for adults living with the condition. However, the UAE announcement did not specify when patients would be able to receive the medicine, its local price or whether it would be covered by insurance.

Another treatment option

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, director general of EDE, said that the approval reflected the establishment's commitment to helping patients access advanced treatments through a scientific assessment process that prioritises their safety.

She said that this was particularly important for rare diseases, where some patients still have limited treatment options. She added that timely regulatory decisions could help improve care and support better outcomes.

Hernan Purcell, regional general manager for the Middle East and Turkey at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, said that the approval marked an important milestone for people living with polycythemia vera. He also highlighted EDE's role in supporting access to new treatments.

The medicine comes in single-dose vials containing a powder that must be prepared before use. EDE said that it should be administered under the supervision of a healthcare provider experienced in managing the condition.

The establishment urged patients to follow their doctor's prescribed treatment plan and attend regular follow-up appointments to help keep the condition under control.

UAE approves 10 medicines in 1 year: How these rare drugs help treat patients UAE becomes first in the world to approve pill to treat non-segmental vitiligo King's College Hospital London in Dubai launches advanced therapeutic apheresis service for complex blood and immune disorders

ALSO READ