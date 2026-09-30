Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Investment

Readcrest Capital AG increases consolidated revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026. Sale of care home business significantly strengthens balance sheet. Home care business further expanded.

30.09.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Readcrest Capital AG increases consolidated revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026. Sale of care home business significantly strengthens balance sheet. Home care business further expanded. Hamburg, September 30, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG (“the Company”; ISIN DE000A0LE3J1, WKN A0LE3J) increased its consolidated revenue by 1.6% to EUR 65.3 million in the first half of 2026 (same period last year: EUR 64.3 million). Including the gain on the sale of the U.K. care home business of EUR 29.4 million, net income for the period rose to EUR 24.9 million (same period last year: EUR 0.4 million). This results in earnings per share of EUR 0.71 (same period last year: EUR 0.01). Revenue was attributable almost entirely to home care services in the U.K., which benefited from increases in local authority hourly rates effective as of April 1, 2026, as well as from acquisitions made since November 2025. The sale of the U.K. care home business was completed on April 17, 2026, resulting in a net cash inflow of GBP 38.5 million (EUR 44.3 million). Bank loans of GBP 30.0 million (EUR 34.4 million) were repaid using the proceeds. Together with the conversion of a portion of the mandatory convertible bond in the amount of EUR 16.4 million, net financial liabilities1 thereby decreased from EUR 180.1 million to EUR 123.5 million. Cash and cash equivalents doubled to EUR 20.3 million. After the balance sheet date, the Group expanded its home care business through three additional acquisitions in England and Scotland. In addition, the Company established a third business division for light industrial real estate in Germany by acquiring a majority stake in RC Industrie Immobilien SE. Neither of these transactions has yet been reflected in the half-year financial statements. In the real estate project development segment, which has not yet generated any significant revenue, construction on the projects in Schwerin and Halle is scheduled to begin in 2027. Further details regarding the first half of 2026 can be found in the 2026 Half-Year Financial Report, which is available for download on the Company's website at 1 Net financial liabilities = non-current and current liabilities to lenders, excluding lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents; cash classified as held for sale under IFRS 5 is not included. As of June 30, 2026: EUR 143.8 million minus EUR 20.3 million = EUR 123.5 million; as of December 31, 2025: EUR 190.3 million minus EUR 10.2 million = EUR 180.1 million. Alternative performance measure, not defined under IFRS. Contact

Readcrest Capital AG Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board members

Hermannstraße 40, D-20095 Hamburg

T: +49 40 679 580-22

E: ...

W: About Readcrest Capital AG Readcrest Capital AG is a listed company focused on real estate and special-situations investments. The company relies on stable cash flows from systemically important healthcare services in the United Kingdom – particularly through its stake in Grosvenor Health and Social Care – on the development of promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany, and on the establishment of a publicly traded platform for commercial real estate (light industrial) through its stake in RC Industrie Immobilien SE. Financial Calendar 2026

November 11 – Munich Capital Market Conference 2026

November 23 – German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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