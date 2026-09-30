403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mutares Completes The Acquisition Of Synthomer A.S. From Synthomer Plc To Grow Further The Chemicals & Materials Segment
|
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares completes the acquisition of Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment
30.09.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mutares completes the acquisition of Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ...
Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: ...
Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: ... Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: [1] Carve-out revenues represent the total revenues of the business being divested, including intercompany sales, as it would be reported on a standalone basis. 30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2406926
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2406926 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment