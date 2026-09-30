Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Mutares Completes The Acquisition Of Synthomer A.S. From Synthomer Plc To Grow Further The Chemicals & Materials Segment


2026-09-30 08:02:13
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares completes the acquisition of Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment
30.09.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mutares completes the acquisition of Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment
  • Leading European producer and supplier of high-quality acrylic solutions
  • Revenues of approximately EUR 110 million (carve-out revenues)[1] in 2025 with around 300 employees
  • New platform acquisition strengthening the Chemicals & Materials segment
Munich, September 30, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has successfully completed the acquisition of Synthomer a.s. (“Synthomer”), a leading European producer and supplier of high-quality acrylic solutions, from Synthomer plc in a carve-out transaction. Synthomer a.s. produces and supplies acrylic acids and acrylic esters, serving a wide range of industrial applications. The company benefits from an integrated product portfolio combined with a highly flexible and efficient production set-up, enabling the dynamic optimization of product mix and margins. In 2025, Synthomer a.s. generated revenues of approximately EUR 110 million (carve-out revenues) and employed around 300 people. The business provides a strong basis for further development, supported by substantial operational and commercial optimization potential and a clear path towards profitable growth. The acquisition of Synthomer a.s. represents a strategic platform investment for Mutares' Chemicals & Materials segment. The transaction is fully aligned with Mutares' strategy of acquiring businesses with significant operational improvement potential from special situations, and provides a clear path towards substantial value creation. Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) and are included in the SDAX selection index. For more information, please contact: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ...
Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: ...
Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: ... Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: [1] Carve-out revenues represent the total revenues of the business being divested, including intercompany sales, as it would be reported on a standalone basis. 30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2406926

End of News EQS News Service

2406926 30.09.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN30092026004691010666ID1111738766



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search