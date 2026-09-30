Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares completes the acquisition of Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment

30.09.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Mutares completes the acquisition of Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment

Leading European producer and supplier of high-quality acrylic solutions

Revenues of approximately EUR 110 million (carve-out revenues)[1] in 2025 with around 300 employees New platform acquisition strengthening the Chemicals & Materials segment Munich, September 30, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has successfully completed the acquisition of Synthomer a.s. (“Synthomer”), a leading European producer and supplier of high-quality acrylic solutions, from Synthomer plc in a carve-out transaction. Synthomer a.s. produces and supplies acrylic acids and acrylic esters, serving a wide range of industrial applications. The company benefits from an integrated product portfolio combined with a highly flexible and efficient production set-up, enabling the dynamic optimization of product mix and margins. In 2025, Synthomer a.s. generated revenues of approximately EUR 110 million (carve-out revenues) and employed around 300 people. The business provides a strong basis for further development, supported by substantial operational and commercial optimization potential and a clear path towards profitable growth. The acquisition of Synthomer a.s. represents a strategic platform investment for Mutares' Chemicals & Materials segment. The transaction is fully aligned with Mutares' strategy of acquiring businesses with significant operational improvement potential from special situations, and provides a clear path towards substantial value creation. Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) and are included in the SDAX selection index. For more information, please contact: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

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Email: [1] Carve-out revenues represent the total revenues of the business being divested, including intercompany sales, as it would be reported on a standalone basis. 30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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