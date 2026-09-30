Vishvendra Singh Targets Rajasthan Congress Leadership After Civic Poll Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) The Rajasthan Congress is facing internal tensions following the results of the Urban Local Body elections, with senior party leader and former minister Vishvendra Singh publicly questioning the functioning of the party organisation in Bharatpur-Deeg and the state leadership.

In a strongly worded social media post titled 'The Ruin of Bharatpur-Deeg Congress - Who is Responsible?', Singh criticised the party's local organisation and targeted the Bharatpur and Deeg district presidents as well as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, Govind Singh Dotasra.

Singh attributed the Congress' electoral setback in the civic polls to what he described as organisational complacency.

He alleged that the two district presidents had sidelined loyal party workers and distributed election tickets to their preferred candidates.

Singh further claimed that the election results reflected public dissatisfaction with these decisions.

He also criticised Dotasra, alleging that the PCC chief had protected the two district-level leaders.

His remarks have brought the issue of ticket distribution, internal organisation and accountability back into focus within the Rajasthan Congress.

Singh also questioned the party's performance in Bharatpur-Deeg and adjoining areas, which he described as politically important for the Congress.

He alleged that the functioning of the local leadership had weakened the party's position in the region.

Taking a direct swipe at the state leadership, Singh criticised Dotasra's response to the electoral setback and questioned why action had not been taken against the district-level leadership.

He argued that the Congress would find it difficult to rebuild its organisation in the region as long as the leaders he criticised continued in their current positions.

He called on the state leadership to take corrective action following the civic poll results.

The remarks have once again brought factional differences and questions over organisational accountability to the forefront of Rajasthan Congress politics.