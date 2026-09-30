Is Your Refrigerator Using More Power? This Overlooked Rubber Seal Could Be The Reason

Is your refrigerator pushing up your electricity bill? A damaged or loose door rubber seal can affect cooling efficiency. Learn how to check the seal and spot signs that it needs attention.

We regularly clean our fridges at home. We throw away old food, vegetables, and dairy products. We wipe the shelves and inner sections perfectly. But we usually ignore one very important part. That part is the rubber seal around the fridge door.

This rubber band helps the fridge door shut tightly. It stops the cold air from escaping outside. It also prevents the warm outside air from entering inside. You must keep this rubber seal clean and in good condition.

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Food particles, dust, oil, and moisture gather inside the rubber seal folds over time. Fungus and black spots will form if you leave this uncleaned for many days. The rubber loses its flexibility due to continuous dirt buildup. It can become loose or even crack eventually. The fridge door will not close completely because of this damage.

The cooling system works overtime when the door stays slightly open. This extra work increases your electricity bill heavily. Your stored food will also spoil much faster than usual. You do not need expensive cleaning products to fix this rubber seal. You can clean it easily using simple items available at home.

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You need 2 cups of warm water and 2 teaspoons of baking soda. You should also take an old toothbrush and a soft cloth. You can use a little dishwashing liquid if required. First, you must mix the baking soda well into a bowl of warm water. You can add some dishwashing liquid if the seal has too much dirt.

Next, you dip the old toothbrush into this mixture. You scrub the rubber seal folds and gaps gently. You should pay special attention to areas with heavy dirt and black spots. You must wipe the entire rubber with a clean wet cloth after scrubbing. Finally, you wipe the seal again with a dry soft cloth to remove all moisture. You must prevent the moisture from staying there for a long time.

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You can easily test your fridge rubber seal at home. You place a currency note between the door and the rubber seal. You close the fridge door tightly. Then, you try to pull that note outside.

A tight pull means the door and the seal have a good grip. But a loose seal will let the note slip out easily without any resistance. You should inspect the seal closely if the note comes out fast. You can consider replacing the rubber seal in such cases.

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You must stay careful while using harsh chemicals on the rubber seal. Cleaning liquids with bleach or ammonia will damage the rubber quality completely. You should always mix vinegar with water if you want to use it. You must never apply raw vinegar directly.

You must wipe and dry the rubber seal thoroughly after using any cleaning method. You should check this small rubber seal regularly instead of just cleaning the inside shelves. This simple maintenance helps the fridge door close properly and keeps the machine running smoothly.

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