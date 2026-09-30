Bengaluru Rain: Heavy Showers And Thunderstorms Lash Several Parts Of City (WATCH)

Bengaluru is witnessing widespread rainfall, with light and steady rain reported in several parts of the city and heavy thunderstorms affecting areas in East and Northeast Bengaluru. Rain has been reported in Hebbal, Mekhri Circle, Sadashivanagar, Malleshwaram, the Central Business District, Hoodi, Hoskote, Varthur, Yeshwantpur and RT Nagar. Several areas have also received good rainfall, raising concerns over waterlogging and difficult road conditions for motorists.

5.15PM: Thunderstorm seems to be spreading on to North Bengaluru now Rains in Hebbalvc JJ#BengaluruRains twitter/wNbrHFhN9E

- Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) September 30, 2026

Heavy Thunderstorms Hit East And Northeast Bengaluru

A very heavy thunderstorm is currently affecting parts of Northeast and East Bengaluru, particularly areas stretching from Mahadevapura to Whitefield. Strong wind gusts have also been reported along with the thunderstorms. Residents have been advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until the rainfall and thunderstorms subside.

Bucketing Down ️☔ in Varthur really heavy VC Moumita.#BengaluruRains twitter/t5xPhmap9n

- Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) September 30, 2026

Rain Reported Across Several Parts Of Bengaluru

Rain has also been reported in Richmond Town, Shantinagar, M.G. Road, Sarjapur, K.R. Market and Corporation Circle. Several other areas have experienced showers, while rainfall has continued around Yeshwantpur and RT Nagar.

The early arrival of rain has caused considerable inconvenience to motorists. Bengaluru had already received significant rainfall during the early morning and evening hours over the past two days, and the latest spell has added to the difficulties faced by commuters.

Heavy Rain Forecast For Bengaluru And Other Districts

Good rainfall is expected across several districts of Karnataka, with a Yellow Alert issued for eight districts, including Bengaluru. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, as well as the Malnad districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.

Heavy rain has also been forecast for Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban.

Rain Forecast For North Interior Karnataka

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in some areas of Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Koppal districts. Winds in these areas are expected to reach speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail in Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Omg...Intense Squall like conditions across Hoodi and nearby areas Rains!Take cover Folks!vc Sriharsha#BengaluruRains twitter/a

- Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) September 30, 2026

Heavy Rain May Cause Waterlogging

One of the heavier rainfall spells of September is possible over Bengaluru during the next two to three hours. Residents have been advised to remain watchful and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly as some areas could experience significant waterlogging and inundation.