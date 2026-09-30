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Trump Launches AI Tool to Streamline US Government Services
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump hosted leading technology executives at the White House on Tuesday and introduced America.gov, an artificial intelligence-powered federal platform aimed at making government services easier for Americans to access.
Trump said he plans to sign an executive order that would formally rename artificial intelligence as “superintelligence,” while highlighting the United States’ position in the fast-growing technology sector.
“We have a very big lead, and we’re going to keep our lead,” he said, describing AI as an industry that could eventually surpass the scale of the Industrial Revolution.
Trump also emphasized the need for “tremendous self-regulation” within the industry, pointing out that federal agencies such as the Justice Department and the FBI already exercise regulatory oversight.
He said technology companies would cooperate with communities that host data centers by supporting education and teachers and potentially providing oil and gas supplies.
"The areas with data centers have become very rich. People have become very rich. Their taxes have gone down, not up, and a lot of good things have happened," he said.
Trump said he plans to sign an executive order that would formally rename artificial intelligence as “superintelligence,” while highlighting the United States’ position in the fast-growing technology sector.
“We have a very big lead, and we’re going to keep our lead,” he said, describing AI as an industry that could eventually surpass the scale of the Industrial Revolution.
Trump also emphasized the need for “tremendous self-regulation” within the industry, pointing out that federal agencies such as the Justice Department and the FBI already exercise regulatory oversight.
He said technology companies would cooperate with communities that host data centers by supporting education and teachers and potentially providing oil and gas supplies.
"The areas with data centers have become very rich. People have become very rich. Their taxes have gone down, not up, and a lot of good things have happened," he said.
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