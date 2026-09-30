403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Extends Haiti Gang Force Mandate as 12 Back, 3 Abstain
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council voted Tuesday to keep the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) operating in Haiti for six more months, extending its mandate through March 31, 2027.
The measure, drafted by Panama and the United States, won 12 votes in favor. China, Pakistan and Russia abstained, and no member voted against.
The resolution also directs the UN secretary-general to keep supplying logistical and operational backing through the UN Support Office in Haiti.
The council first authorized the GSF on Sept. 30, 2025, as the successor to the Multinational Security Support mission.
Mike Waltz, the U.S. envoy to the UN, told the council after the vote: “For decades, the international community has watched Haiti cycle through crisis after crisis. Missions have come and gone.”
“Today marks the next stage and a new chapter in Haiti, or I’m proud to say we’re trying something genuinely different, and we certainly, along with our co-pen, appreciate your support in trying a new model and a new approach,” he said.
Waltz said the force now has “more than 1,500 troops on the ground and 4,000 more are slated to come in the coming months.”
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN, told reporters that the UN “secretary general welcomes the adoption of Resolution 2829, which renews the mandate of the Gang Suppression Force and extends the mandate of the UN Support Office in Haiti.”
According to Dujarric, Antonio Guterres is pressing “member states to build on this momentum by working without respite to ensure the timely deployment of the remaining personnel, so that the force can fully undertake its important mandate."
The measure, drafted by Panama and the United States, won 12 votes in favor. China, Pakistan and Russia abstained, and no member voted against.
The resolution also directs the UN secretary-general to keep supplying logistical and operational backing through the UN Support Office in Haiti.
The council first authorized the GSF on Sept. 30, 2025, as the successor to the Multinational Security Support mission.
Mike Waltz, the U.S. envoy to the UN, told the council after the vote: “For decades, the international community has watched Haiti cycle through crisis after crisis. Missions have come and gone.”
“Today marks the next stage and a new chapter in Haiti, or I’m proud to say we’re trying something genuinely different, and we certainly, along with our co-pen, appreciate your support in trying a new model and a new approach,” he said.
Waltz said the force now has “more than 1,500 troops on the ground and 4,000 more are slated to come in the coming months.”
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN, told reporters that the UN “secretary general welcomes the adoption of Resolution 2829, which renews the mandate of the Gang Suppression Force and extends the mandate of the UN Support Office in Haiti.”
According to Dujarric, Antonio Guterres is pressing “member states to build on this momentum by working without respite to ensure the timely deployment of the remaining personnel, so that the force can fully undertake its important mandate."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment