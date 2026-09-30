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Japan, Mongolia Strengthen Cooperation on AI Security, Energy
(MENAFN) Japan and Mongolia agreed Tuesday to deepen bilateral relations, with their prime ministers discussing expanded cooperation during talks in Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she met with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral to explore ways to advance collaboration under their "special strategic partnership for peace and prosperity."
The two leaders also agreed to pursue greater cooperation in security and artificial intelligence.
Takaichi said Japan would continue supporting Mongolia’s autonomy and resilience through its Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision, an initiative launched in 2016 to promote a rules-based international order, maritime security and economic development.
Japan and Mongolia are set to mark the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.
Bilateral trade reached about $1 billion last year, according to Takaichi.
She said the two countries “signed and exchanged notes on yen loans” to support the expansion of Chinggis Khaan International Airport, whose operations involve Japanese companies.
“We also agreed to actively cooperate in fields related to oil stockpiling and renewable energy under Power Asia,” said Takaichi, referring to Japan’s $10-billion regional initiative aimed at strengthening energy resilience.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she met with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral to explore ways to advance collaboration under their "special strategic partnership for peace and prosperity."
The two leaders also agreed to pursue greater cooperation in security and artificial intelligence.
Takaichi said Japan would continue supporting Mongolia’s autonomy and resilience through its Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision, an initiative launched in 2016 to promote a rules-based international order, maritime security and economic development.
Japan and Mongolia are set to mark the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.
Bilateral trade reached about $1 billion last year, according to Takaichi.
She said the two countries “signed and exchanged notes on yen loans” to support the expansion of Chinggis Khaan International Airport, whose operations involve Japanese companies.
“We also agreed to actively cooperate in fields related to oil stockpiling and renewable energy under Power Asia,” said Takaichi, referring to Japan’s $10-billion regional initiative aimed at strengthening energy resilience.
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