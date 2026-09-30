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Hurricane Polo Hits Baja as Category 2, Sonora Floods Loom
(MENAFN) Hurricane Polo slammed into Mexico's Baja California Sur early Tuesday as a Category 2 storm and weakened as it turned toward Sonora in the northwest, Mexican authorities and the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The NHC reported that Polo came ashore near Las Barrancas, in the Comondu municipality of western Baja California Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of about 175 kilometers (110 miles) per hour.
The storm is now tracking northeast across the Gulf of California toward southern Sonora, where forecasters expect it to make a second landfall.
The NHC warned of life-threatening flooding and mudslides. It projected 150 to 305 millimeters (6 to 12 inches) of rain in parts of Baja California Sur, and 100 to 150 millimeters (4 to 6 inches) across southern and central Sonora, with isolated totals reaching 200 millimeters (8 inches).
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings remain in force for the Baja California Peninsula and parts of northwestern Mexico as Polo closes in on the mainland. The NHC also cautioned that significant storm surge, destructive waves and life-threatening surf are expected in affected coastal areas.
Local authorities in Baja California Sur opened 169 temporary shelters with room for more than 24,000 people across the state's five municipalities. About 700 people had taken refuge as the storm approached. Officials reported no deaths in Comondu, in the west, Loreto, on the eastern coast, or Mulege, in the northeast.
Polo is forecast to weaken rapidly once it moves inland, but heavy rain and flooding remain a threat in Sonora. Authorities there suspended classes and nonessential activities in several municipalities ahead of the storm.
Polo had reached Category 5 strength over the Pacific before losing intensity on its approach to the Baja California Peninsula.
In a separate threat, Tropical Storm Rachel is moving parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast, putting coastal areas farther south at risk.
The NHC reported that Polo came ashore near Las Barrancas, in the Comondu municipality of western Baja California Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of about 175 kilometers (110 miles) per hour.
The storm is now tracking northeast across the Gulf of California toward southern Sonora, where forecasters expect it to make a second landfall.
The NHC warned of life-threatening flooding and mudslides. It projected 150 to 305 millimeters (6 to 12 inches) of rain in parts of Baja California Sur, and 100 to 150 millimeters (4 to 6 inches) across southern and central Sonora, with isolated totals reaching 200 millimeters (8 inches).
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings remain in force for the Baja California Peninsula and parts of northwestern Mexico as Polo closes in on the mainland. The NHC also cautioned that significant storm surge, destructive waves and life-threatening surf are expected in affected coastal areas.
Local authorities in Baja California Sur opened 169 temporary shelters with room for more than 24,000 people across the state's five municipalities. About 700 people had taken refuge as the storm approached. Officials reported no deaths in Comondu, in the west, Loreto, on the eastern coast, or Mulege, in the northeast.
Polo is forecast to weaken rapidly once it moves inland, but heavy rain and flooding remain a threat in Sonora. Authorities there suspended classes and nonessential activities in several municipalities ahead of the storm.
Polo had reached Category 5 strength over the Pacific before losing intensity on its approach to the Baja California Peninsula.
In a separate threat, Tropical Storm Rachel is moving parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast, putting coastal areas farther south at risk.
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