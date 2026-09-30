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President Ilham Aliyev Receives UK Minister Of State For Defense (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Lord Vernon Coaker, Minister of State for Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on September 30.
This was reported by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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