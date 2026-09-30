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Japan Eases Syria Sanctions, Signals Support for Reconstruction
(MENAFN) Japan announced Tuesday that it was partially lifting sanctions on Syria, signaling support for the government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Japan’s top government spokesman, Kihara Minoru, told reporters that many of the entities being removed from the sanctions list “are expected to play a role in Syria's reconstruction,” according to reports.
Tokyo and Damascus restored diplomatic relations last December after a 15-year break, following al-Sharaa’s formation of a government after Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December 2024.
Kihara said stability and development in Syria “are directly linked to stability across the entire Middle East,” adding that Tokyo “intends to support the country.”
The decision was approved by the Japanese Cabinet, following sanctions Tokyo had imposed on the al-Assad administration in 2011.
Japan’s top government spokesman, Kihara Minoru, told reporters that many of the entities being removed from the sanctions list “are expected to play a role in Syria's reconstruction,” according to reports.
Tokyo and Damascus restored diplomatic relations last December after a 15-year break, following al-Sharaa’s formation of a government after Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December 2024.
Kihara said stability and development in Syria “are directly linked to stability across the entire Middle East,” adding that Tokyo “intends to support the country.”
The decision was approved by the Japanese Cabinet, following sanctions Tokyo had imposed on the al-Assad administration in 2011.
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