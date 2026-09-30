Azerbaijan Showcases Modernized BMP-1TA“TURAN” At ADEX (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's “MIRAS Military-Industrial Company” LLC is showcasing the BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, modernized in collaboration with the Turkish company MKE, for the first time at the ADEX-2026 exhibition, Trend 's correspondent reports from the exhibition.

Meanwhile, the vehicle is being presented at the exhibition under the name BMP-1TA“TURAN.”

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Industry Exhibition “ADEX-2026” and the 15th anniversary International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment“Securex Caspian” have opened.

In total, more than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. To date, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to participate in the exhibition.

The countries represented by these delegations include the following: the U.S., Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda, and Vietnam.

In addition, the exhibition features national pavilions from 14 countries, including the United States, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

One of the main innovations of“ADEX” 2026 is that, for the first time, the 4th exhibition hall of the Baku Expo Center has been designated for the national exhibition.