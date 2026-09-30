Next Group Of Ex-Idps Arrives Home To Azerbaijan's Khojaly, Khojavand And Shukurbeyli (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) arrived home to Shukurbeyli village of Jabrayil district, Khojaly and Khojavand cities, as well as Khanyurdu village of Khojaly district and Vangli villages of Aghdara district within the framework of the Great Return on September 30, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 9 families, comprising 60 people, have been relocated in Shukurbeyli, 17 families (78 people) to Khojaly city, 16 families (55 people) to Khojavand, 1 family (5 people) to Khanyurdu, and 1 family (4 people) to Vangli.

After welcoming the families, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) personnel provided them with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

The keys to their new homes were presented to the resettled residents.

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The next groups of internally displaced families have been sent to Shukurbeyli village and the cities of Khojaly and Khojavand.

At this stage, 9 families, comprising 60 people, have been relocated to Shukurbeyli village; 17 families, comprising 78 people, to Khojaly; and 16 families, comprising 55 people, to Khojavand.

Residents returning to their native lands expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support and care extended to them. They also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, as well as to the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated Azerbaijan's lands from occupation, and prayed for the souls of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives along this path.