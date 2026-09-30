Pawsitively Loved Luxury Services Wins Highest Rated Pet Care And Boarding Maricopa

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Maricopa cage-free pet boarding and daycare recognized for a 4.9-star rating across 222 public reviews.

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pawsitively Loved Luxury Services (PLLS) has been named Highest Rated Pet Care and Boarding Maricopa by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.9-star rating across 222 public reviews. The Maricopa pet care provider received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Pawsitively Loved Luxury Services offers cage-free dog daycare and 24-hour Better Than Boarding stays in a home converted into a luxury-style resort for pets. An animal behaviorist supervises each guest, with limited daily capacity, one-on-one introductions, and photo and video updates sent to pet parents. Services run 365 days a year with no holiday booking fees.

Beyond daycare and boarding, PLLS provides private one-on-one dog training, in-home pet and house wellness visits, and Tellington TTouch therapeutic healing massage for domestic and farm animals. The company's mission is to help pets and livestock live longer, healthier, and happier lives while strengthening the bond between animals and their families.

About Pawsitively Loved Luxury Services (PLLS)

Pawsitively Loved Luxury Services (PLLS) is a Maricopa, Arizona pet care provider offering cage-free dog daycare, 24-hour boarding, private dog training, in-home pet and house visits, and therapeutic healing massage for domestic and farm animals. Led by animal behaviorist and trainer Terry McCoy-Parish, the company serves Maricopa and surrounding communities with year-round care.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Terry McCoy-Parish

Pawsitively Loved Luxury Services (PLLS)

+1 (907) 414-1185

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Pawsitively Loved Luxury Services Wins Highest Rated Pet Care and Boarding Maricopa News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 30, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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