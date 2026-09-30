Urban Tails Grooming Named Groomer Of The Year In Albany

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Albany, OR salon earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition with a 4.8-star rating across 117 reviews

ALBANY, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Tails Grooming has been named Groomer of the Year in Albany by the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on publicly accessible consumer review data. The salon holds a 4.8-star rating across 117 reviews.

Urban Tails Grooming is a professional pet grooming salon in Albany, Oregon, with more than 26 years of experience. The team focuses on quality grooming in a positive, stress-free setting, caring for each pet as if it were their own and building lasting relationships with animals and their owners.

Services include bathing, haircuts, ear cleaning, and nail trimming, along with add-on care such as teeth cleaning. Walk-in nail trims are also available. The salon's approach emphasizes reliable, trustworthy service tailored to each pet's needs so owners can leave their pets in experienced hands.

Urban Tails Grooming is located at 828 Pacific Boulevard SE in Albany. Appointments and inquiries are available by calling (541) 730-6200. More information is available at urbantailsoregon.

About Urban Tails Grooming

Urban Tails Grooming is a professional pet grooming salon based in Albany, Oregon. With more than 26 years of experience, the salon provides bathing, haircuts, ear cleaning, nail trimming, and related add-on services in a calm, stress-free environment. Its salon is located at 828 Pacific Boulevard SE Albany, OR 97321. More information is available at urbantailsoregon.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Chantal Jaques

Urban Tails Grooming

+1 (541) 730-6200

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Urban Tails Grooming Named Groomer of the Year in Albany News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 30, 2026, 11:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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