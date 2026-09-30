Influential Women Highlights Megan Boyd: Redefining Digital Marketing For The Home Services Industry

REIDSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder of Iron Built Media Combines Deep Industry Knowledge With Two Decades of Digital Marketing ExperienceReidsville, North Carolina – In an industry where digital visibility can directly influence whether a home service company earns its next customer, Megan Boyd has built her career around helping businesses understand what is actually working behind the marketing. As the founder of Iron Built Media, Megan specializes in SEO, artificial intelligence visibility, conversion rate optimization, and paid media for home service companies, bringing together technical search expertise, performance marketing knowledge, and an unusually personal understanding of the trades.With more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing, Megan has worked across agency and enterprise environments, including leadership experience in SEO at Forbes. Throughout her career, she has helped local and national brands strengthen their online presence, attract qualified leads, and create scalable digital growth systems. Her expertise encompasses organic and local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, answer engine optimization, generative engine optimization, paid media, CRM and email optimization, customer journey mapping, and full-funnel conversion strategy.Today, through Iron Built Media, Megan concentrates specifically on businesses such as HVAC, plumbing, roofing, and electrical companies. Her approach is rooted in practical implementation rather than theory, with strategies designed to identify inefficiencies, reduce wasted marketing spend, improve lead quality and create stronger long-term acquisition channels.What makes Megan's perspective particularly distinctive, however, is that her familiarity with home services began long before her career in digital marketing.Megan grew up around the trades. Her father has worked in HVAC for most of her life, while her uncle owns an HVAC company. As a child, Megan was exposed to the realities of running a home service business, from crawling under houses to helping diagnose systems. That firsthand experience gave her an understanding of the industry that cannot be gained solely through marketing research.When Megan works with home service business owners, she understands that marketing represents much more than clicks, rankings, or impressions. Behind every campaign is a business owner whose livelihood depends on generating quality work, serving customers, and making sound decisions about where to invest limited resources. That understanding has become an important part of how she approaches client relationships.Megan attributes much of her success to knowing the work itself rather than simply knowing how to market it. While her digital marketing background has given her the technical foundation necessary to develop sophisticated strategies, she believes empathy and genuine familiarity with the trades are equally important.Her professional experience has included building websites, working within agencies, and taking on leadership responsibilities in search engine optimization. Her time leading SEO at Forbes added enterprise-level experience to an already broad career, allowing her to understand digital marketing from multiple perspectives. Those experiences ultimately informed the methodology she now brings to Iron Built Media.The agency is built around transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes. Megan takes only one client per market and does not mark up advertising spend, creating a structure intended to keep the relationship straightforward. She also makes a point of telling clients the truth about their marketing, even when that truth may be uncomfortable or may potentially cost her a sale.For Megan, that principle is fundamental.Marketing decisions can involve significant investments, and she believes business owners deserve to understand whether those investments are producing meaningful results. If an advertising strategy is not performing, or if a particular marketing expense is failing to generate the expected return, she believes it is more valuable to communicate that reality than to protect a short-term business opportunity.That commitment to honesty also informs the advice Megan offers to women entering the digital marketing industry. She encourages young women to tell the truth, particularly when doing so is difficult. In her view, women are sometimes conditioned to soften uncomfortable messages or make their opinions more palatable to others. Megan instead encourages women to recognize that their perspectives are professional assets.That philosophy has particular relevance in home services, an industry frequently perceived as male-dominated. Megan points to the role women often play in household purchasing decisions, particularly when families are selecting companies for home projects. Rather than viewing her difference from the traditional image of the industry as a limitation, she sees it as a source of valuable perspective.She encourages women not to apologize for what makes them different, but to recognize how those differences can contribute to their professional expertise.Much of Megan's outlook was influenced by her grandmother, whom she affectionately calls her Memaw. One of the lessons Megan carries with her is that time will pass regardless of whether someone acts today or waits another year. That philosophy has encouraged Megan to start things even when circumstances are less than perfect.Her grandmother demonstrated that mindset throughout her own life. A trailblazer for women in North Carolina, she became the first woman hired by a gas company in the state. She also faced intense resistance when she coached her son's Little League team, including death threats from people who believed a woman should not hold that position. Rather than stepping aside, she continued coaching and eventually led the team to a championship.For Megan, her grandmother's example remains a source of encouragement whenever hesitation begins to take hold. She recognizes that the timing will rarely be perfect and that waiting for ideal circumstances can become an excuse for never beginning. The lesson has become especially meaningful in a rapidly changing industry where new opportunities and challenges can emerge before businesses have time to prepare.One of those major changes is the transformation of search through artificial intelligence.Megan sees AI as one of the most significant developments to affect digital marketing in recent years. Consumers increasingly receive information directly through platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Google's AI Overviews, changing the traditional relationship between search engines, websites and potential customers.For businesses that have historically depended on traditional organic search, the transition presents a new set of considerations. A consumer may now receive an answer without clicking through to a conventional website, meaning that appearing in search results is no longer the only measure of online visibility.Megan is developing her expertise in answer engine optimization and generative engine optimization to help businesses navigate that transition. Rather than focusing solely on where customers searched in the past, she wants home service businesses to establish visibility wherever their customers are looking for answers today.This shift has expanded Megan's understanding of what it means for a business to be visible online. In an environment increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence, she believes companies need to communicate not only what they do, but also why customers should trust them and choose them within their market.For Iron Built Media, that means developing strategies that account for the broader customer journey rather than treating individual marketing channels as isolated activities. SEO, paid advertising, conversion optimization, CRM, email, and customer experience can all contribute to how effectively a business turns visibility into revenue.Megan's audit-driven methodology is designed to identify where those systems may be losing potential customers. Instead of automatically recommending additional spending, she focuses on understanding where existing strategies may be inefficient and determining which improvements can create meaningful results.The approach reflects her broader belief that marketing should ultimately serve the business rather than exist for its own sake.That perspective also influences how Megan defines professional success. As a mother of six children, including two who are autistic, she has gained a broader understanding of ambition, achievement and personal priorities. Her experiences as a parent have challenged the idea that working to exhaustion should automatically be considered a measure of success.Megan recognizes that perfectionism can make it difficult to determine when enough is enough. While she remains ambitious and committed to building something meaningful through her company, she also wants her children to see a mother who has created work she is proud of without losing herself in the process.For Megan, that balance represents a more complete definition of achievement. Professional accomplishments matter, but so do family, integrity, and the ability to remain aligned with personal values.Her career has continued to evolve because she has remained willing to adapt. From growing up around HVAC businesses to developing websites, working in agencies, leading SEO at Forbes, and establishing her own specialized agency, Megan has consistently combined new digital knowledge with lessons rooted in personal experience.That combination is especially relevant as the home services industry enters a new era of digital discovery. Search behavior continues to change, artificial intelligence is reshaping how consumers find information, and businesses must increasingly consider how their reputation, expertise, and online presence are interpreted across multiple platforms.Megan's work through Iron Built Media is centered on helping home service companies respond to those changes with practical, measurable strategies. Her goal is not simply to increase visibility, but to connect that visibility with qualified leads, better customer journeys and stronger business performance.At the foundation of that work is a principle that has remained consistent throughout Megan's career: know the work, understand the people involved, and tell the truth about what is happening.Her grandmother's example continues to remind her that there is rarely a perfect time to begin. Her experience in the trades gives her an appreciation for the businesses she serves. Her two decades in digital marketing provide the technical knowledge needed to navigate an increasingly complex online environment. And her experience as a mother has given her a broader perspective on what meaningful success can look like.Megan's journey reflects a career built not simply around marketing, but around understanding the people and businesses behind it. As digital search continues to evolve, she remains focused on helping home service companies adapt without losing sight of the fundamentals that matter: trust, transparency, measurable results, and a clear understanding of the customers they are trying to serve.Learn More about Megan Boyd:Through her Influential Women profile, , or through Iron Built Media,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Megan Boyd: Redefining Digital Marketing For The Home Services Industry News Provided By Influential Women September 30, 2026, 11:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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