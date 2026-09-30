Aver Europe And Ecler Join Forces To Simplify Wireless BYOM Experiences

AVer Europe & Ecler Partnership

The collaboration between AVer and Ecler, gives users an easy way to connect their own devices to professional room equipment.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of professional AV and video conferencing solutions, has announced a collaboration with Ecler to deliver a simple and flexible Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) experience for modern meeting and collaboration spaces.

The combined solution brings together AVer's professional conferencing technology with Ecler's VEO-SWC45, a 4K presentation and conferencing switcher designed for hybrid wired and wireless connectivity. The VEO-SWC45 supports wireless presentation and USB integration for video conferencing systems, allowing room equipment to be connected to a user's laptop without the need for complex setup.

As part of the collaboration, AVer's video conferencing devices will connect to the Ecler VEO-SWC45 as room peripherals. Users can then connect their laptop wirelessly to the system and access the room's professional camera, microphone, speakerphone or video bar, while using the conferencing platform of their choice.

The initial collaboration will focus on validating AVer products across the VB, FONE and CAM product families with the Ecler VEO-SWC45. The teams will test and validate compatibility to ensure a reliable user experience across a range of meeting room scenarios.

“We're seeing a growing demand for meeting spaces that give people the freedom to simply walk in, connect their own device and get started,” said Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management and Customer Success at AVer Europe.“By combining Ecler's wireless BYOM technology with AVer's professional conferencing technology, we can make it easier for users to bring their preferred meeting platform into the room while still taking advantage of high-quality professional AV equipment.”

The VEO-SWC45 is designed to support wireless and wired presentation, as well as integration with video conferencing devices. It supports wireless connection through technologies including AirPlay, Chromecast, Miracast and Ecler's VEOShare application, while its USB connectivity enables integration with conferencing cameras and other room devices.

"Hybrid work has changed what people expect from a meeting room: they want to use their own laptop, their own platform, and have everything just work,” said Maria Martori, Technical Sales & Video Advisor at Ecler. "Partnering with AVer allows us to pair our wireless BYOM technology with professional conferencing cameras, giving integrators a straightforward way to deliver rooms that are flexible for users and reliable for IT teams."

The combined solution is designed for modern meeting rooms, huddle spaces and collaboration environments where flexibility and ease of use are essential. Whether users rely on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Webex or another UC platform, the BYOM approach allows them to work from their own device while making use of the professional equipment already installed in the room.

By bringing wireless connectivity together with professional conferencing ptechnology, AVer and Ecler aim to make BYOM deployment simpler for organisations, installers and end users alike.

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About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals.

With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

About Ecler

Rooted in Barcelona and driven by a passion for sound, Ecler has been shaping the future of professional audiovisual experiences for over 60 years. From its origins as a family-founded company to its position today as a globally trusted audio brand, Ecler designs and manufactures premium solutions that bring spaces to life through sound.

Present in more than 80 countries, Ecler collaborates with integrators and partners worldwide to deliver reliable, high-performance systems for diverse environments. With a strong focus on innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainable manufacturing, Ecler creates technology that not only performs today, but is built responsibly for the spaces of tomorrow.

Inspired by its philosophy of“Shaping sound for life spaces,” Ecler has contributed to iconic global projects for brands such as Cartier, Burberry, Nike, and H&M, while also enhancing countless corporate spaces, houses of worship, sports venues, hotels, restaurants, and public environments. Wherever people gather, Ecler sound is designed to connect, inspire, and endure.



Rene Buhay

AVer Information Europe B.V.

+17716521680 ext.

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AVer Europe and Ecler Join Forces to Simplify Wireless BYOM Experiences News Provided By AVer Information Europe B.V. September 30, 2026, 11:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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