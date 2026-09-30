Mobility City Raises The Bar On Compliance And Quality Standards Nationwide

Founders Diane and Vinny Baratta welcome you to enter the Mobility City of Boca Raton Showroom

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Mobility City owners, 130 strong, provide mobility equipment across the US

Florida AHCA recertification reinforces the company's commitment to accreditation, certification & professional standards across its national equipment network

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., a national network specializing in the repair, rental and sale of mobility equipment, announced the successful completion of its latest Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) recertification inspection, reinforcing the company's commitment to maintaining high standards of compliance, safety and service throughout its growing national network.The comprehensive inspection reviewed approximately 100 individual compliance items covering documentation, procedures, safety and operational requirements. Mobility City passed the inspection with only two minor observations-one involving used-glove disposal and another involving the proper securing of a fire extinguisher in a service vehicle. Both observations were corrected the same day.For Mobility City, however, regulatory compliance is about much more than passing an inspection.The company provides Repair, Rental and Sales (RRS) services for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds and other mobility equipment. Mobility City locations serve individual consumers as well as veterans, senior living communities, healthcare facilities and other organizations that depend upon professionally maintained mobility equipment.As Mobility City expanded its work with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and encountered different licensing and certification requirements across the states it serves, company leadership made a strategic decision: don't simply meet the minimum requirements-raise the standard across the entire network.That commitment led Mobility City to have its locations accredited through The Compliance Team, an independent healthcare accreditation organization. By establishing consistent standards throughout the franchise system, Mobility City seeks to provide customers and institutional partners with confidence that the same emphasis on documentation, safety, training and accountability extends across its locations.“Our customers independence is incredibly important and depend on their equipment performing when they need it,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc.“Whether we are repairing a veteran's power chair, providing a hospital bed rental or helping a family select the right mobility scooter, we believe the work should be performed with the same commitment to quality, safety and professionalism. Accreditation and certification help us turn that commitment into a consistent operating standard.”The recent AHCA inspection provides another real-world validation of that approach.Approximately 100 items inspected. Two minor observations. Two same-day corrections. Recertification passed.For Mobility City, that result represents more than a successful inspection. It demonstrates a company-wide philosophy: when people depend on you to keep them mobile, compliance isn't just a requirement-it's part of the responsibility.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is a national showroom based network of locations providing repair, rental and sales of mobility equipment, including wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, rollators and more, designed to help people maintain their mobility and independence. Through its growing network of 70+ locally owned locations, Mobility City serves consumers, veterans, senior living communities, healthcare organizations and other institutional partners across the United States.Mobility City: We get you moving, restore independence and improve lives.

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Mobility City Raises the Bar on Compliance and Quality Standards Nationwide News Provided By Mobility City September 30, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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