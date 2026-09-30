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El Mansouri Becomes Morocco’s First Female Prime Minister
(MENAFN) Moroccan King Mohammed VI appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as prime minister on Tuesday, making her the first woman to lead the Moroccan government.
El Mansouri’s Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) secured the largest number of seats in the parliamentary elections held on Sept. 23, winning 97 seats.
The appointment was announced by the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery.
Under Morocco’s system, the king selects the prime minister from the party that wins the most seats in the 395-member House of Representatives, while ministers are appointed based on the prime minister’s recommendations.
According to the statement, Mohammed VI met El Mansouri, who serves as coordinator of the PAM’s collective leadership, at the Royal Palace in Rabat before appointing her prime minister and asking her to form a new government.
Following the meeting, El Mansouri described the appointment as a "historic moment" for the country. "This is the first time that a woman has been appointed to head a government, which is a source of pride for me and for all the women of the country," she said.
She added that consultations would begin immediately within her party and with other political groups as she works to form the new government.
El Mansouri’s Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) secured the largest number of seats in the parliamentary elections held on Sept. 23, winning 97 seats.
The appointment was announced by the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery.
Under Morocco’s system, the king selects the prime minister from the party that wins the most seats in the 395-member House of Representatives, while ministers are appointed based on the prime minister’s recommendations.
According to the statement, Mohammed VI met El Mansouri, who serves as coordinator of the PAM’s collective leadership, at the Royal Palace in Rabat before appointing her prime minister and asking her to form a new government.
Following the meeting, El Mansouri described the appointment as a "historic moment" for the country. "This is the first time that a woman has been appointed to head a government, which is a source of pride for me and for all the women of the country," she said.
She added that consultations would begin immediately within her party and with other political groups as she works to form the new government.
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