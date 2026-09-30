Eligible Voters To Be Considered In Gruha Lakshmi Re-Verification: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Chamarajanagar, Sep 30 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said the government would consider eligible beneficiaries for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme during the re-verification process, amid questions over reports of beneficiaries being asked to submit caste certificates.

“We have prepared a new application because people from other states are availing themselves of the scheme. Those who are our voters and are eligible will be considered,” Shivakumar said.

He added that the government had not yet distributed the re-verification applications.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, launched in 2023, provides eligible women identified as the head of a family with financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month.

It is one of the government's five guarantee schemes aimed at providing financial support to women from eligible households.

On the Finance Department's letter to the state government on financial management, Shivakumar said it resulted from“missteps” by previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments, including starting works beyond the budgetary allocation.

“B.S. Yediyurappa had started works beyond the budget. It is because of such missteps by BJP governments that the Finance Department has written a letter to us,” he said.

Asked about the Contractors' Association's claim that payments exceeding Rs 30,000 crore were pending, Shivakumar said works awarded during the B.S. Yediyurappa government were being completed, and bills had to be cleared.

“I will think about it. Contractors should survive. Therefore, I will consider the matter soon,” he said.

On the Contractors' Association president's allegation that contractors were still being asked to pay percentage commissions, Shivakumar said the association should submit an affidavit and the allegations would be investigated.

Asked about the foundation stone for the Rs 490-crore irrigation project, Shivakumar said the proposal had to go through several procedures before work could begin.

He said the matter had to be discussed in a Cabinet meeting and considered by several committees. It would then require approvals from the boards and the Cabinet, following which the tender would be called, and the work would begin.

“There is a process for this,” he said.

On former minister B.R. Patil writing to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, seeking repeal of amendments made to the Land Reforms Act by the BJP government, Shivakumar said the matter would be examined.

On the Congress Working Committee's reported resolution seeking cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Shivakumar alleged that the Election Commission was not functioning democratically.

“Let our opposition to it be one thing. Even two other commissioners appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had raised objections to some decisions. The Commission is not functioning democratically,” he said.

He further alleged that mistakes had occurred and claimed there was an attempt to take away the voting rights of people, people experiencing poverty, and minorities.“Our fight against this will continue,” he added.

Describing Chamarajanagar as a place close to his heart, Shivakumar said his Assembly constituency shared a border with the district.

“Chamarajanagar is my favourite place. It is a green region, and its people are hardworking. Agriculture is their livelihood. It is a blessed land that has provided shelter to people from all communities and is associated with the history of Male Mahadeshwara,” he said.

He also referred to Biligiriranga Hills, Gopalaswamy Betta and Siddappaji Temple, saying his family had a tradition of offering prayers at the Siddappaji Temple every year after Sankranti.

Shivakumar said he had come to the region to launch development works and recalled that the Siddaramaiah-led government had earlier held a special Cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hills and made several announcements for the area.

Asked about the Congress padyatra from Shikaripura, Shivakumar said KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad was undertaking the march to strengthen party organisation.

“Bharat Jodo was LoP Rahul Gandhi's programme. In its memory, our president has organised this programme,” he said.